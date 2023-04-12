Insider Spews Polarizing Eagles Draft Opinion: ‘Absolutely Not’

The most interesting debate heading into the 2023 NFL draft might center around a running back. Sure, quarterbacks may dominate the first five picks but then things are going to get interesting. How soon will teams start seriously looking at Texas standout Bijan Robinson?

The Philadelphia Eagles are squarely in the mix to take the Doak Walker Award winner at No. 10. Some are calling it a luxury pick, but this is a team looking to replace Miles Sanders and his 1,269 rushing yards. They would be foolish not to at least consider pulling the trigger on arguably the most explosive offensive weapon on the board.

The debate has been lighting up sports-talk radio lines in Philly all week, especially at SportsRadio 94WIP. The station held a day-long debate called “Bijan or Bust.” Go figure.

Howard Eskin was adamant about the Eagles passing on Robinson: “They will absolutely not draft a running back at number 10. That would be an awful pick at number 10.”

Jon Ritchie fought back with a passionate plea on why Robinson makes sense: “Four years, he will dominate and I am excited about the idea of overkill on offense…Overkill. The concept, where the offense is this high functioning at every spot.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Details Pros and Cons

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. gave Robinson to the Detroit Lions at pick No. 18 in his latest mock draft. He believes the burner from Texas is a more talented running back than current starter De’Andre Swift, although the noted draft guru admitted it would be a luxury pick for them in the first round.

Later, on a national conference call, Kiper Jr. elaborated on why Robinson is drawing so much debate around the league. It’s not a matter of undervaluing the position. It’s not prioritizing it.

“I think they value them, they just don’t prioritize them in the first round,” Kiper Jr. said. “I think that’s what you have to differentiate there. They certainly have great value as a player and what they mean to your team, and you get immediate production out of a rookie. I’ve always said it’s the only position in football where a rookie running back is expected to play as good or better that year than he is for his entire career.”

Kiper Jr. continued: “For Bijan, it’s not a matter of we don’t value running backs at all. It’s first-round running backs you don’t because you don’t need to draft one in the first round. They usually drop anyway, most teams have a pretty good stable of running backs. That is why it’s hard to really find a place for Bijan because most teams already have a pretty good group of running backs.”

Okay, that makes sense. And while the Eagles have a competent stable of running backs — Rashaad Penny, Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott, Trey Sermon — they would greatly benefit from an adrenaline shot at the position.

Cowboys Looking Hard at Robinson in Round 1?

There are whispers that the Dallas Cowboys might be interested in trading up for Robinson. They currently own pick No. 26 in Round 1 so the chances of the explosive back falling to them is slim to none. The Cowboys would have to make a move, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see them do it.

The rumors were intensifying on April 11 after a video surfaced showing Robinson and Micah Parsons working out together. Interesting. The Cowboys slapped the franchise tag on presumed starter Tony Pollard after releasing Ezekiel Elliott. Outside of Pollard, Dallas is pretty thin at the running back spot on their depth chart.