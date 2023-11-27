Bills Player Under Fire for Appearing to Push Eagles Fan in Wild Video

Philadelphia Eagles fans are known for making their feelings known. Apparently, some of the Buffalo Bills players did not take kindly to this. The latest Eagles news shows an altercation between Bills players and a fan standing in the first row. Players did not go into the stands but things turned physical near the Bills sideline.

The moment appears to have happened during Philadelphia’s Week 12 victory over Buffalo. It is unclear what the fan said but several Bills players went over to the stands during the game to confront the individual.

Jordan Phillips (No. 97) can be seen having a heated exchange with the Eagles fan. Shaq Lawson (No. 90) appears to shove the Philly fan during the altercation. The fan’s body blocks Lawson from being completely visible during the argument.

Here’s a look at the moment that has Eagles fans up in arms.



An #Eagles fan got into it with #Bills’ Jordan Phillips, Ed Oliver, Shaq Lawson and Greg Rousseau … Lawson end up even pushing him 😳 (beccacavalier/IG) pic.twitter.com/GpUYKn0fNx — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) November 27, 2023

Eagles Rumors: Could the NFL Drop Hammer on Shaq Lawson?

Nick Sirianni yells “I can’t hear you/see ya” after the Chiefs game….NFL world clutches their pearls. Bills players put his hands on a fan in the stands…..👂🤚? — EROCK (@EROCK_Eagles) November 27, 2023

Sports leagues frown on things turning physical between players and fans. It will be interesting to see how the NFL responds to the video.

Lawson could be in danger of a suspension if the league believes it is warranted. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes reports a suspension for Lawson is “likely.”

“Contacted late Sunday by The Inquirer, an NFL source said that Lawson likely would be fined and probably suspended,” Hayes detailed on November 27. “Three recent incidents involving players verbally exchanging threats and insults did not result in fines or suspensions, but they didn’t involve any shoving or striking, either.”

The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski interviewed Becca Cavalier, the fan who recorded the viral video. The Eagles fan noted that the altercation happened in the first quarter of the November 26 NFL showdown.

“Becca Cavalier, an Eagles fan who shot the video that went viral Sunday night, told The Buffalo News that she believes the incident occurred in the first quarter,” Skurski detailed on November 27. “‘I’m not sure exactly what happened that led to them all coming over,’ she said. Phillips ‘and the fan in the video were chirping at each other a lot the whole game, but I couldn’t really hear what was being said.’

“She said the players returned to the bench and the fan remained in the stands for the rest of the game.”

Eagles News: Jalen Hurts Believes Philly Has ‘a Ton to Clean Up’

The @Eagles game winning play was an awesome call for the situation. They caught the Bills in a zero pressure and had the perfect call. As usual it’s extremely well block. Mailata and Kelce make adjustments to give Hurts a monster rushing lane and he does the rest. 🔊up! pic.twitter.com/e5UlHO6igr — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 27, 2023

As for the fame, the Eagles and Bills gave us an instant classic with the overtime thriller. It was far from a perfect game from Philadelphia, and star quarterback Jalen Hurts wants more from his team moving forward.

“Obviously, we have a ton to clean up,” Hurts told reporters on November 26. “I have a ton to clean up. I have not executed to the level of my standard and what that is yet. It seems to be enough.

“But in terms of the standard that I’d like to play to consistently, and I’d like us to play to consistently as a team, enough is never enough.”