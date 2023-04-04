Eagles, Vikings Predicted to Pull Off Blockbuster Draft Trade

Here’s a fun fact: the Philadelphia Eagles have pulled off at least one trade involving a first-round pick in six of the previous seven drafts dating back to 2016. So, you can see why everyone is circling the wagons and predicting some kind of wizardry out of general manager Howie Roseman on April 27.

He’s not likely to sit on his hands. Everything is on the table when it comes to improving the roster, like unloading the 10th overall pick to accumulate more draft capital. NFL Network’s Chad Reuter threw out a scenario where the Eagles and Vikings pull of a blockbuster trade, one that delivers Minnesota a new franchise quarterback. Will Levis (Kentucky) or Anthony Richardson (Florida) would be within striking distance if Minnesota wanted to do business with Philly.

Reuter has the Eagles receiving the No. 23 overall pick in 2023, plus No. 87 (third round) and a 2024 first-rounder, in exchange for No. 10. He broke it down in detail, adding that four quarterbacks have never been selected among the first nine picks in any draft:

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell might covet one of the top quarterback prospects in the class, with the idea that said prospect will take over for Kirk Cousins, who turns 35 in August and is headed for free agency after the 2023 season. Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman has made at least one trade involving a first-round pick in all but one of the past seven drafts.

Are the Colts going to move up for a quarterback? Will Eagles GM Howie Roseman get to wheeling and dealing? @chad_reuter identifies five potential trades that would make sense involving Round 1 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.https://t.co/IJuv5VW7OS pic.twitter.com/BGBmoH7gYd — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) April 3, 2023

Remember, Kirk Cousins is on a one-year deal and recently restructured his contract. The Vikings appear to be leaning toward a move in another direction there, and maybe a Plan B at running back. Dalvin Cook has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors this offseason.

Howie Roseman Comments on Eagles Fans

Howie Roseman was a recent guest on Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast where the two men talked at length about playing in the pressure cooker that is Philly. Kelce has always flown the flag proudly for Philly, even rubbing one particular fan base (cough, cough: Jacksonville) the wrong way by saying they didn’t care.

Lighthearted moment as #Eagles GM Howie Roseman said it, but hilariously savage as he approached fans holding a sign saying he was “forgiven” for some draft misses: “Wait a minute. I’m fucking forgiven? For your first fucking Super Bowl?” 😂 h/t: @xoholly pic.twitter.com/kuUUBeElxo — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 4, 2022

Roseman wasn’t going to call out any other franchises, but the point rang true as he shared the sentiment in a much more diplomatic manner.

“The fans are so passionate, so die hard, they can say whatever they want to us,” Roseman told Kelce. “From my perspective, that motivates me, that challenges me because I understand there is such a high standard and such a high expectation that I have to be on my game all the time. I don’t know how I’d be if I was is in a market where it was like, ‘Yeah so they won five games two years in a row.’ I think I would be miserable in that situation.”

Darius Slay Fires Back at Loud-Mouth Philly Talker

Sometimes things can get a bit heated between Eagles players and the Philly media. Darius Slay seemed to get caught in the crosshairs of a Twitter argument which ended with long-time Philly sports talker Mike Missanelli saying that Slay wasn’t a “damn good corner last year.” Well, Slay heard it and didn’t like it.

Never even heard of u so u must be very ass at your job.. I think we was #1 in pass defense sooo I think I was damn damn good last yr! https://t.co/w6BiQtGEiY — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) April 3, 2023

The five-time Pro Bowler (yes, let that sink in) responded in a pretty fair and balanced way right before Missanelli deleted the tweet. The one-time radio personality also tried to make a lame joke after the situation went viral.