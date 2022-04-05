NFL Rumors: Eagles Should Meet Low Asking Price for Texans Star

Brandin Cooks might be available from the Houston Texans for a second-round pick. You remember him, right? He’s the guy Malcolm Jenkins obliterated and knocked out of Super Bowl LII. That was four years ago so everyone can let bygones be bygones.

Cooks seems to have a ton of tread left on his slicks after catching 90 balls for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns last season. The speedy receiver was the No. 1 target in Houston and played in 16 games for the first time since 2018. According to Mike Fisher of Texans Daily, the Texans “do not plan on swapping the team leader” but they are taking phone calls. Remember, the Seattle Seahawks said the same thing about Russell Wilson days before they traded him.

The Philadephia Eagles haven’t been directly linked to Cooks, yet there was already buzz about a potential move on Twitter. The 28-year-old has six 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, plus he has plenty of playoff experience during stints with the Patriots and Rams. It seems worth exploring for only a second-rounder.

Cooks would be a nice fit in Philly, a perfect No. 2 to pair alongside DeVonta Smith — except for one thing. What kind of contract is he looking for? The former 20th overall pick is entering the final year of a 5-year, $81 million deal. He’s due $12.5 million in base salary in 2022. However, any team trading for Cooks will probably need to rip it up and negotiate something new.

Fisher wrote: “Cooks — along with his speed and consistency — may not be viewed by every other team as a “No. 1 receiver” … and therefore, to some, may not merit the $12.5 million price tag for this, his final contractual season. (And of course, that goes hand-in-hand with Cooks, 28 surely prepping to ask for a new deal.)”

Eagles Hosting Kayvon Thibodeaux for Pre-Draft Meeting

Well, this is interesting. The Eagles are scheduled to hold a pre-draft meeting with Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, per Inside the Birds’ Geoff Mosher. The 6-foot-4, 254-pounder was once thought to be the best pass-rusher in this year’s draft. Now concerns have emerged — production, interviews, injury, via ESPN — and some scouts feel he might drop to Philly at No. 15. That would be quite the coup for the Eagles and their aging defensive line.

Already reported on @InsideBirds a while back that Cincy CB Ahmad Gardner is visiting #Eagles this weekend. Source says Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux also has a 30-visit slated with #Eagles at NovaCare. — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) April 5, 2022

The Eagles are also set to host defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (Oklahoma), cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (Cincinnati), and left tackle Tyler Smith (Tulsa), according to multiple reports. They would likely have to trade up to nab Gardner but Smith is an intriguing prospect who could convert to guard.

“A move from tackle to guard would allow teams to feature his downhill power in the rushing attack while reducing exposure in pass protection,” wrote NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein. “The holes in his game can all be filled if he accepts coaching and brings it to the field on Sundays.”

Eagles are showing tons of interest in Tulsa OL Tyler Smith and it’s easy to see why. Smith plays with a mean streak while also being an impressive athlete. Pairing him with Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson as foundational pieces along the OL in Philadelphia would be great. pic.twitter.com/TNXuhTrAm4 — DiBirds (@DiBirdsBlog) April 5, 2022

Keeping Track of All Those Draft Picks

The Eagles made waves on Monday following a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Saints. Philly may have won the deal on paper, but only time will tell. What we do know is the franchise walks away from it with 10 remaining picks in the 2022 NFL draft. Here they are: