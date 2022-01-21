Eagles Address Pro Bowl Starter’s Crazy Retirement Rumors

Brandon Brooks has only played two games for the Philadephia Eagles since 2019. The three-time Pro Bowler has dealt with a myriad of injuries, including two separate Achilles tendon tears and a pectoral strain. The signs keep pointing toward a change of scenery for him in 2022.

Now there is a report that Brooks may decide to walk off into the sunset and retire. According to Luke Stansfield, Brooks is preparing to make an official announcement during the offseason. (Editor’s note: Stansfield has 2,639 followers on Twitter and refers to himself as a “Film & NFL Draft Analyst).

It wouldn’t be a surprising move, especially since no one has heard from or seen the 32-year-old right guard since September 21, 2021. That’s when Brooks and Brandon Graham hit injured reserve.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked to comment on the retirement rumors but offered only a minor update. Yes, the Eagles have been in communication with the injured starter. No, he doesn’t know what his future plans are.

“We had a lot of communication with Brandon,” Roseman said. “It was really important for us to make sure that Brandon Brooks ended the season healthy and to make sure that he had an offseason where he was healthy, and he wasn’t rehabbing. That is the extent of our communication.

“I met with him at the end of the season, and you’re talking about one of the greatest players, one of the greatest guards in the history of the franchise. I have tremendous respect for him as a player and as a person. Those are the conversations we’ve had with Brandon up to this point.”

#Eagles G Brandon Brooks after 10 seasons in the NFL is set to retire All-Pro G. Brandon Brooks will retire as a Superbowl Champion (SB52). Brooks spent his last 6 years as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. pic.twitter.com/Un5w4cdLFI — Notoriety Sports Network ™ (@notorietysports) January 18, 2022

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Brandon Graham Destined for 2022 Return

Roseman also updated the status of starting defensive end Brandon Graham who ruptured an Achilles tendon against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. Graham — one of six team captains during the 2021 campaign — remains in good spirits as he continues to rehab.

Connecting is one of the team’s core principles, which means @brandongraham55 should have no problem answering trivia questions about his fellow defensive linemen. Right? Find out on the debut of Powerful Connections presented by @Xfinity. pic.twitter.com/nqlPnKHu8E — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 10, 2022

The Eagles fully expect him to be back in 2022, although there is no timeline for his return. Achilles tendon tears typically take six to eight months to recover from so he should be healed up in time for training camp. May will mark eight months.

“In terms of BG, we miss BG. We miss BG the player, and there is nobody who can replace BG, the person, the leader that he is as well,” Roseman said. “We know he’s attacking this rehab. We see him every day around here. And he has a chip on his shoulder, and we do see a role for him going forward, and we are excited to get him back next year. He’s a huge part of our football team.”

Eagles Surprise TV Reporter Hit by Car

West Virginia TV reporter Tori Yorgey became a viral sensation earlier this week when she was hit by a car during a live broadcast. She was getting set to deliver a report on a water main break when an SUV suddenly swerved into her. Ouch.

Turns out, Yorgey is a Philly native and huge Eagles fan so naturally, some of the good guys on the team reached out to wish her well. Lane Johnson was one player to acknowledge her.

This is so flattering, thank you so much @LaneJohnson65 !! GO BIRDS!! — Tori Yorgey (@toriyorgeytv) January 21, 2022

The other was Brandon Graham who surprised Yorgey during her interview with Angelo Cataldi on SportsRadio 94WIP. You could hear Yorgey’s enthusiasm and excitement through the phone line.

“Hey, Tori I’ve seen that video,” Graham said, via NJ Advance Media. “You’re just like how when performers fall down the stairs and the show goes on. That’s how you approached it, I loved it.”