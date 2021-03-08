Eagles All-Pro Being Shopped in ‘Trade Discussions’: Report

The fact that Zach Ertz could be traded in a matter of days is the least surprising thing you’ll hear this week. The Philadelphia Eagles have made no effort to resign their Pro Bowl tight end.

No, it’s another name that has caused a bit of shock among the diehards. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Eagles have had “trade discussions” on All-Pro right guard Brandon Brooks. The 31-year-old is coming off his second Achilles tendon tear in 17 months, plus his third significant injury in less than three years.

When healthy, Brooks remains one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL and arguably the league’s best right guard. Trading him doesn’t make a ton of sense based on the financials. He’s due $10.4 million in base salary in 2021 and carries a vicious salary-cap hit of $14.5 million, with a pre-June 1 trade saving the Eagles just $2.3 million.

One of the best in the game. Happy birthday, @bbrooks_79! pic.twitter.com/VfyXqJ7WZK — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 19, 2020

Still, Breer threw the notion out there and wrote:

Eagles G Brandon Brooks: Among the NFL’s best guards before he got hurt, a torn Achilles cost him the 2020 season. But he was healthy enough to practice before the end of the year, and the 31-year-old is under contract the next four years for a reasonable $53.2 million, and just $10.5 million this year. There have been trade discussions here.

Multiple Teams Calling About Zach Ertz

Multiple teams have inquired about Ertz, per NFL Network’s Michael Silver, and a trade “could happen in the coming days.”

He doesn’t specify which teams had reached out about the three-time Pro Bowler, but the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals have all been loosely linked to Ertz in rumors dating back to last year’s trade deadline.

The #Eagles have receiving calls from multiple teams on the possibility of trading for TE Zach Ertz and a deal could happen in the coming days, per @MikeSilver. Ertz caught just 36 passes for a career-low 335 yards with one touchdown in 11 games this past season. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 8, 2021

“I feel like I still have a lot of good years left,” Ertz told reporters on Jan. 4. “A lot of good years of being a productive tight end in this league. There are a lot of things out of my control and I won’t have a lot of angst either way.”

Eagles Owner Fully Backing Jalen Hurts

It’s time to quiet all that chatter about the Eagles bringing in another quarterback to challenge Jalen Hurts for the starting job. Sure, they might sign a veteran (see: Tyrod Taylor or Ryan Fitzpatrick) to serve as the backup but there won’t be an open competition at training camp.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has instructed his personnel department and general manager Howie Roseman to “do everything he can to help Jalen Hurts be successful.” He added that Lurie was “in favor” of drafting Hurts in the first place.

“Jalen Hurts is the guy. Lurie wants to do everything he can to help him be successful. They don’t want to bring in competition for him.” via @mortreport on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/V28xDNdM69 — Word On The Birds (@WordOnTheBirds) March 8, 2021

Assuming this report is true, that would rule out the Eagles taking a rookie quarterback in the first round at sixth overall. Perhaps they still take a flier on a talented signal-caller in a later round, a guy like Florida’s Kyle Trask seems to fit the bill in the third round.

