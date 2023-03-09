Eagles Insider Provides ‘Grand Scheme’ Update on Key Free Agent

Brandon Graham hasn’t altered his career timeline after surviving his 13th season. The 34-year-old pass rusher told his wife Carlyne that he wants to play two more years before riding off into the sunset. Hopefully it’s a midnight green one but nothing is guaranteed in the NFL. It could have a different hue.

Graham, an unrestricted free agent without a contract, would love nothing better than to return to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. That’s where his heart is. That’s where his family is. But the final decision isn’t up to him as general manager Howie Roseman must balance a tight salary cap against his allegiance to a franchise legend. For Graham, the choice is an easy one.

“I told wifey two more years and then we gonna call it,” Graham said, via Lawrence Owen of Bleav Network. “I just want to say 15 years, hopefully with them Eagles the whole way, now that I’ve completed 13 going on 14 now, man. Just trying to take it year by year but I’m just really enjoying it because I’m still playing at a high level. And I know Father Time has his time for when it’s coming but right now, I’m just taking full advantage and still having fun.”

The #Eagles gotta bring back Brandon Graham!! pic.twitter.com/adB67ix1Br — Philly Talk Podcast (@Philly_Mike25) March 3, 2023

The former first-rounder out of Michigan has shown no signs of regression. Quite the opposite. He set a new career high in sacks last season (11), moving him up into fourth place on the Eagles’ all-time franchise list (70). He probably can’t catch leader Reggie White (124), but two more seasons of double-digit sacks could move him ahead of Trent Cole (85.5) at No. 2. That, and Graham would relish the opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy again and lead another parade down Broad Street.

Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and Vinny Curry celebrate during the Super Bowl LII parade pic.twitter.com/xi9OLzQgyx — Boateng Duka Kofi (@DukaKofi) February 9, 2018

Eagles Insider Says Brandon Graham Returns in 2023

Free agency is less than a week away and a bevy of notable names are already bracing for a mass exodus. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry, and Javon Hargrave are all expected to sign with other teams, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Not really surprising if you’ve been picking up the hints being dropped.

This is tough to see. Eagles are expected to lose Javon Hargrave, James Bradberry & Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in free agency.

-Adam Schefter Three massive holes on D. Jordan Davis is only player on roster right now to fill one of these big voids.#FlyEaglesFly — Kelly Green Hour (@KellyGreenHour) March 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Graham appears headed for a new contract in Philly as he prepares for his 14th season in an Eagles uniform. SportsRadio 94WIP’s Howard Eskin went on record saying that he believes the one-time Pro Bowler will be back. He’ll return as a rotational pass rusher getting 20 snaps per game.

“Brandon Graham is not going to get a lot of money, in the grand scheme of what you consider a lot of money,” Eskin told Joe Giglio and Hugh Douglas. “And I think he’s coming back. From what I understand they’re working it out, that he’ll be back. He’s what? A 20-snap player? OK, so 20 snap player and they kind of understand that.”

Browns ‘Interested’ in Graham, Fletcher Cox

The Cleveland Browns hired Jim Schwartz to be their new defensive coordinator on January 17. He was on Doug Pederson’s Super Bowl staff and coached in Philly for five seasons. Schwartz has intimate knowledge of the Eagles’ roster, specifically defensive studs Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox, and the talk coming out of Cleveland is he plans to make a run at both players in free agency.

Jared Mueller of Dawgs by Nature wrote: “Veterans Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham would be interested in joining Schwartz depending on how things go with Philadelphia. Cox is more likely to be free than Graham.”