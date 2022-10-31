Phillies Tab Eagles Legend for World Series Debut

The Philadelphia Phillies will host Game 3 of the 2022 World Series on October 31 — the anniversary of their epic 2008 championship parade — at Citizens Bank Park. Details on the ceremonial first pitch have finally been leaked after quiet rumblings all weekend.

The Phillies are honoring previous champions from all four of the city’s professional sports franchises, including Brandon Graham of the Philadelphia Eagles. The fiery, fan-favorite defensive end will toss out one of four ceremonial first pitches to start Game 3.

Other Philly legends joining Graham include Bernie Parent (Flyers), Julius “Dr. J” Erving (76ers), and Mike Schmidt (Phillies). The game is slated to begin at 8:03 p.m. as the Fall Classic returns to Philadelphia for the first time in 13 years.

Wonderful thing for fans in Philadelphia, with the ceremonial first pitches of Game 3 of the #WorldSeries tonight being thrown by a group of Philly sports champions, including Mike Schmidt, “Dr. J”, Bernie Parent and Brandon Graham. pic.twitter.com/q8UXJYVE7g — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) October 31, 2022

Graham might be a longshot to get into Canton but he’s a first-ballot Eagles Hall of Famer. His unwavering leadership and clutch playmaking — Tom Brady knows it all too well — have been too good to ignore over the years. Head coach Nick Sirianni talked about how much he meant to the team at the start of the year.

“Man, you just want him on the field,” Sirianni told reporters on September 12. “You want him on the field Monday through Saturday as well because naturally there are going to be lulls, right?

“Like oh, it’s Wednesday, coaches were up all night working and it’s Week 6 and man we are kind of dragging ass today, right and someone has to pick us up, and BG seems like he’s the one that always can do that. Just because his personality, he has an infectious personality, guys gravitate towards him.”

Strip sack of Brady by Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett recovers. Eagles have a chance to finish now. pic.twitter.com/cp8l0aKvA9 — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) February 5, 2018

Graham Victim of Bizarre Penalty vs. Steelers

Graham was involved in a bizarre play during Sunday’s Eagles-Steelers game when he was flagged for a delay of game after “making a move that’s not necessary and unlike football.” Pittsburgh received half the distance to the goal line (1 yard in this case) and scored a touchdown (instead of a field goal) on a trick play.

“Making a move that’s not necessary in football” pic.twitter.com/yU4SBy2TMH — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 30, 2022

What did Graham do? It looked like he faked the cadence on the TV replay, which has never been allowed in the NFL. Weird play from an otherwise drama-free game. The Eagles will probably ask the league office for clarification on the rule.

Nick Sirianni Focused on ‘Recovery’ During Short Week

Next up for the 7-0 Eagles is a road date on Thursday, November 3 against the Houston Texans. They’ll head into that matchup on short rest, just four days after beating Pittsburgh 35-13. It’s a quick turnaround, but head coach Nick Sirianni won’t use that as an exxcuse for a “f****** letdown game.” He was preaching rest and recovery during his post-game press conference on Sunday.

“It’s all about recovery. Those guys are in there right now,” Sirianni said. “Because we just have such an unbelievable training staff, strength staff, the trainers, and the doctors, they’re in there getting massages right now, eating the right things.

“That quick turnaround is what are we going to do to make sure our bodies are ready to go. Coaches have a short turnaround as well, so we have to make sure that we get the plan together for our guys on a short week and that our guys can go out and execute.”