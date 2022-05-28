Eagles Continue Front Office Shakeup, Add Ex-Steelers GM Candidate

The Philadelphia Eagles continued their front office shakeup with the addition of Brandon Hunt. The long-time pro scouting coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers is coming on board in an undefined role, according to Inside the Birds’ Geoff Mosher.

Hunt interviewed with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman in early May and has been on the Eagles’ radar for several years, per Mosher. He is expected to have a “significant role” in Philadelphia.

Mosher wrote: “It’s unclear right now what Hunt’s title will be, though league sources said Hunt will serve in a significant role that involves pro and college scouting.”

Hunt had interviewed for the open general manager position with the Steelers, but that job went to Omar Khan after Kevin Colbert stepped down. And Andy Weidl – former Eagles vice-president of player personnel – took over as assistant general manager there. Still, Hunt has a sterling resume and left a lasting impression on Pittsburgh ownership.

“Brandon, number one, started out with us,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said, via Steelers Now. “We trained him, Kevin [Colbert] trained him. He knows the Steelers way. He spent time in Houston, so it’s not like he hasn’t been outside these walls.

“I think that was good experience for him. As he has moved through the years, he’s taken on additional responsibilities and handled them well. I think Brandon is someone that has the kind of experience we will be looking for. He’s a good candidate.”

Hunt started as an intern with the Steelers in 2005 before taking over as their pro scouting coordinator in 2010. He has strong ties to the Pennsylvania area having gone to Pine-Richland High School (outside Pittsburgh) and attending college at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Howie Roseman Addresses Front Office Shakeup

The Eagles are starting to gain a reputation as a bit of a “front office factory” for the way the organization develops talent and sends their top executives off to other teams. It’s really a huge credit to Roseman, something he was well aware off when addressing Weidl’s possible departure after the NFL draft.

“We’ve lost a lot of really good people and we still have a lot of really good people,” Roseman told reporters on April 30. “Obviously, because of that, we’re going to have to continue to make additions and continue to fortify that group. I think we have a good process for that. I think we’re in a situation where we want to continue to grow talent in the building.”

Eagles Promote Internal Candidate to Assistant GM

The Eagles promoted Jon Ferrari to the title of assistant general manager, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of CBS Sportsnet. Ferrari joined the Eagles’ organization as manager of football compliance in 2016. He was promoted to vice-president of football operations and compliance in 2019.

