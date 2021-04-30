NFL Analyst Reveals Realistic Trade for Eagles to Score MVP

Trouble is brewing in “America’s Dairyland” as rumors waft on Aaron Rodgers’ unhappiness. The three-time MVP quarterback might push for a trade out of Green Bay despite assurances from Packers’ brass that he isn’t going anywhere. Time will tell.

In the meantime, there is no shortage of suitors for Rodgers’ drool-worthy services. The 37-year-old is coming off a career year where he threw for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns (five interceptions) while getting the Packers to another NFC Championship Game. He’s showing no sign of decline after 16 amazing NFL seasons and 190 spectacular starts.

Former Philadelphia Eagles great (and sometimes NFL analyst) Brian Westbrook recently took to Twitter to throw out a crazy trade scenario to outfit Rodgers in midnight green. He proposed sending the team’s three future first-round picks in 2022 — one is contingent on Carson Wentz playing 75% of the offensive snaps — to Green Bay in exchange for Rodgers.

I wonder how interested the Packers would be in our 3 first round picks next year for Aaron Rodgers

It’s not likely to happen considering his albatross of a contract ($33.5 million annually), but it’s fun to dream about it. The Eagles have already been linked to going after Pro Bowl quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson in 2022. They certainly have the draft capital to make a trade work next year.

One factor working against Philadelphia in a potential Rodgers’ trade is that the California native would prefer a move to a West Coast team, per Pro Football Talk, and the Packers don’t want him to remain in the NFC. That’s two huge strikes against the hometown team.

Rodgers prefers West Coast. Packers will want him out of conference. Packers prefer handing baton to Jordan Love, so they don't need a QB in return. Top candidates would seem to be Raiders and Broncos, if they're interested.

Eagles Not Fully Committed to Jalen Hurts

The Eagles seem ready to hand the starting job over to Jalen Hurts, especially after drafting one of his favorite former college teammates in the first round. Hurts flashed just enough promise in four-plus games last year to earn the benefit of the doubt. However, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has made it clear that nothing is going to be handed to Hurts.

“This is one of those games that when you take just a small period of time, you can’t evaluate any player just on potential,” Roseman told the New York Times. “So for any young player, including Jalen, he has to stack days on days to continue improving and work at his craft.”

Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants out from Green Bay… Should the Eagles trade for the 37 year old, Super Bowl champ & 3x MVP?

Super Bowl Champ & MVP (XLV)

3× MVP

3× First-team All-Pro

9× Pro Bowler

3x NFL passer rating leader

2× NFL TD pass leader — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) April 29, 2021

Throwing in Zach Ertz to Sweeten the Pot

If the Eagles did get serious about making a run at Rodgers, they could throw in Zach Ertz to sweeten the pot. There were reports at last year’s trade deadline that the Packers put feelers out for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Roseman decided to keep Ertz at the time, but he’s not expected to make it out of draft weekend on the roster. This year’s draft is really devoid of talent at the tight-end position so the Eagles actually have some leverage.

Would you trade 37 and Zach Ertz to Jacksonville to get to 33 and have your choice of tonight's remaining prospects?

“For us to trade any player, it’s got to make sense for both sides,” Roseman said in March. “It’s got to make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles, too, because none of us have the year that we wanted last year, but that doesn’t define who we are, who we are in our jobs. We know who he is. We know who he is both on and off the field. We value that.”

