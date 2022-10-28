NFL Insider Says Eagles Might Target Ex-Jets Starter

Cornerback James Bradberry only inked a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Pro Bowler has been dominant paired opposite Darius Slay in the secondary, but there is no guarantee he’ll be back in 2023. He should have plenty of offers in free agency.

Whether the Eagles get into a bidding war for Bradberry remains to be seen. Meanwhile, the team is pretty thin at cornerback outside of their two stud starters and slot god Avonte Maddox.

Second-year man Zech McPhearson played fairly well in spot duty when Slay missed a few plays earlier this season, then it’s a relatively unknown cast of characters between Josiah Scott and Josh Jobe. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson can play cornerback in a pinch.

If Howie Roseman wanted to upgrade for depth — and everyone knows he’s working the phones — he may want to call his old pal Joe Douglas and inquire about Bryce Hall. The New York Jets might be tempted to make a deal after Hall was supplanted by first-round pick Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner on their depth chart. Hall has legit experience in the NFL: 24 career starts, including 1 interception and 19 pass breakups.

Heavy’s Matt Lombardo thinks Hall could be had for a mid-round pick and Roseman’s long-standing relationship with Douglas – he worked under him for four years in Philly’s personnel department — could expedite the process. Lombardo wrote the following:

Read More From Heavy Get Coached Into the Best Shape of Your Life Hall, 24, has played sparingly this season, after being supplanted on the Jets’ depth chart by first-round pick Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and D.J. Reed. However, in 2021, Hall flashed his skills while garnering a 62.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. Philadelphia has limited draft capital, but as one current NFL executive recently suggested to Heavy, Hall might be had for a “mid-round pick.” Perhaps Roseman views Hall as a potential future piece and would flip a third-round pick in exchange for the cornerback and the Jets’ fourth-round selection in 2023.

A couple of amazing Bryce Hall stats: • Hall has allowed just 7 receptions this season. No other CB in the NFL has allowed fewer than 10. • Hall has allowed the fewest receiving yards of any CB in the NFL (100). *minimum 80% of snaps played* The #Jets might have a No. 1 CB. — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) October 4, 2021

Alvin Kamara Trade Rumors Appear False

It’s no secret the Eagles have been shopping for a running back. Someone who can run in between the tackles and provide insurance behind Miles Sanders, perhaps a guy with better hands than the Eagles starter. A guy like, say, Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints.

Kamara is one of the best backs in football when healthy but the latter has been a major concern in recent years, including a rib issue this season. With the Saints fading fast they might want to move him sooner than later. Kamara seemed to hint that a trade might be coming on Twitter, which drew plenty of reaction.

One rumor had him headed to Philadelphia. That rumor has since been squashed. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there is no truth to it. He speculated that Kamara’s camp (maybe) put it out there to draw interest.

Florio wrote: It’s possible that Kamara’s camp was looking for a way to get the word out that the player is in play, in the hopes that he can move (as James Robinson and Christian McCaffrey did recently) from a losing team to a potential contender.”

The Eagles aren't trying to trade for Saints RB Alvin Kamara. https://t.co/TPSIaIqMLN — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 28, 2022

Jalen Hurts Limited at Eagles Practice

Jalen Hurts was listed “limited” during the Eagles final practice before Sunday’s game. It was deemed a “personal matter” with no clarification. Something to monitor, although no one seemed worried about his status.