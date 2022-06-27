Eagles Top Rookie Waiting to Clear Major Hurdle Prior to Camp

The Philadelphia Eagles believe they drafted Jason Kelce’s eventual successor at center. The team took Nebraska standout Cam Jurgens in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. However, Jurgens remains curiously unsigned.

The Eagles reached contract terms with four of their five rookies this summer, including a whopping $17 million deal for first-round pick Jordan Davis. They also locked up Nakobe Dean, Kyron Johnson, and Grant Calcaterra. Yet details on a rookie contract for Jurgens have been scant. Not to worry. Philadelphia is most likely trying to maintain cap flexibility heading into training camp.

The going rate for a second-rounder is in the $7.5 million range for a four-year rookie contract. Jurgens showed up for voluntary minicamps in May – remember that image of him and Kelce hitting the sled? – and there is no indication that he’ll sit out training camp. The Eagles followed a similar blueprint in 2021, waiting until July 26 to sign then-rookie Landon Dickerson. Jurgens will get his deal in due time. He’s a big part of their future plans along the NFL’s most dominant offensive line.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Lane Johnson Ready for Some Beef Jerky

Lane Johnson recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show where he talked about getting to know Jurgens. The All-Pro right tackle had no idea that his new teammate has his own brand of beef jerky called “Beef Jurgy” but he expects Jurgens to “sponsor the room” with his tasty meat.

I mean nobody wants it to ever happen, but Jason Kelce will eventually retire. But that day will come. The #eagles may have selected his successor in Cam Jurgens. And who better to replace Kelce than a man who sells his own line of beef Jerky called “Beef Jurgy.” — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 30, 2022

“I haven’t got a chance to but I figure training camp will be a good opportunity for all of us to get some of that [beef jerky],” Johnson said. “You’re informing me about it. I had no clue.”

Johnson also talked about the expectations for the athletic prospect who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.92 seconds.

“I’ve gotten to watch him move around so I think what Philadelphia has had with Kelce, one of the best centers of maybe all-time, as far as athleticism – and I think what they’re trying to do is have somebody who can fit that mold, can make all the checks at the line.

“Center is a very cerebral position, it’s much like the linebacker, middle linebacker for the defense, making all the calls. He might be a little longer than Kelce – they look at arm length- but very similar makeup as far as athleticism and explosion.”

"I was surprised and then I was very happy." Count #FlyEaglesFly @LaneJohnson65 among those fired up for the acquisitions made by his team on Draft night:@eagles @1kalwaysopen_ #NFL pic.twitter.com/eEXrzIYF4t — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 22, 2022

Jurgens Watched Kelce’s Tape Growing Up

Kelce hand-picked his heir after scouting several centers heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Jurgens’ athleticism jumped off the tape and he lobbied the front office to take the 303-pounder. Those two have a natural bond going on, with Jurgens admitting that he watched a lot of Kelce’s tape growing up.

“That’s awesome,” Jurgens said when told Kelce was high on his potential. “I watched a lot of his tape and seeing a guy that’s able to move like he is and play as hard and with as much intensity as he does, that’s how I want to play and that’s how I want to model my game and be an athlete on the field. Just because you’re an O-lineman doesn’t mean you can’t run down field and knock a safety out. I want to do stuff like he does and be able to fit into their system as well as I can. I’m stoked to be able to be in there.”