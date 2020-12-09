Carson Wentz Makes First Comments Since Eagles Benching

One thing you can say about Carson Wentz is he’ll never start drama. He always takes the high road and makes the most of any unexpected detour. So it wasn’t shocking to hear an upbeat Wentz talking about “pushing on” following the Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to bench him.

Even less surprising was the forum Wentz used to make his first public comments on the subject. One day after Doug Pederson announced that Jalen Hurts was his new starting quarterback, Wentz re-tweeted a message from amateur podcaster Giovanni Hamilton — the Eagles superfan who suffers from Schwartz-Jampel syndrome — and wrote the following inspirational message on Twitter: “God’s got a plan for me and I’ll keep pushing through this like I always do— trusting HIM and giving it everything I got!”

You’re the man Giovanni 🙌🏻 I appreciate and look up to you! Never change man! And don’t worry— God’s got a plan for me and I’ll keep pushing through this like I always do— trusting HIM and giving it everything I got! https://t.co/2RkNJq1z3M — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 9, 2020

Hamilton has gone viral for all the right reasons, according to ESPN, and made headlines in October after wishing Dak Prescott well following his season-ending injury. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback actually reached out to Hamilton and thanked him for the video which received 1.7 million views.

In his message to Wentz, Hamilton offered words of encouragement:

“Dude, you are still my hero. You are still my idol. I look up to you. The way you have fought through so much stuff with your injuries and just bad seasons, it tells a lot about you and you’re going to get through this. You’re like Rocky and I’m like Mickey so I’m in your corner cheering you on — and, you know, it tells a lot about you that last week you were cheering on Jalen on the sideline when he got his first touchdown and you were clapping. And a lot of people were surprised about it and I’m going to be honest, I wasn’t because it’s just the person that you are and this weekend I’m going to be cheering on Jalen, too, because number one he’s wearing a Birds jersey and number two it’s what you would do and I want to be like you … Go Birds!”

NFL Rumors: Wentz Hits NFL Trading Block

Back to the business side of things for a minute. According to CBS Sports, the Eagles are likely to trade Wentz in the offseason despite his burdensome contract. Buried in a story pondering Wentz’s future in Philadelphia is this line citing Eagles sources: it’s “possible but not likely” the team will view Wentz as salvageable, and that Wentz’s “lack of consistency and injury history make him expendable.”

"One NFL source told CBS Sports it’s more likely than not the Eagles will try to trade Carson Wentz" https://t.co/R2CIRC2evX — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) December 9, 2020

The speculation over Wentz’s uncertain future will surely pick up in the coming days and weeks. In fact, Heavy.com picked out a few possible suitors for Wentz should the Eagles try to move him in a trade. The Indianapolis Colts remain the top candidate.

On Wednesday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson revealed that the quarterback job in Philly is on a week-to-week basis. He gave no assurances that Hurts is the starter for the rest of the year. Pederson also indicated that he expects Wentz to serve as the backup this week, instead of staying at home and being inactive for the game.

