‘I Was Bummed’: Carson Wentz on Relationship with Ex-Eagles Coach

Everyone in Philadelphia is trying to erase those bad memories of Carson Wentz’s final days. What happened? No one knows for sure. And while we may never know the truth about what went wrong last year in the Eagles’ locker room, the one-time franchise quarterback clearly missed one man.

Wentz had a strong relationship with Frank Reich and kept in touch with the Eagles’ former offensive coordinator when he left for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. The two share a bond that goes beyond football, rooted in their Christian faith, and apparently stayed in close contact over the years. Wentz, of course, was traded to the Colts in the offseason and briefly discussed how his reunion with Reich has been going in Indianapolis.

Frank Reich on new QB Carson Wentz: 'Reconnecting with him has been very easy.' And Reich on Wentz on the field: 'When he's out there, you can feel his presence.' — Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) May 26, 2021

“Coach Reich and I, we’ve just stayed in touch over the years,” Wentz told reporters at his charity softball game in North Dakota. “We just had that level of respect and love for each other and strong relationship, and I know I was bummed when he left. But getting back to get to work together, it’s just been a couple of weeks in the building working together, but you can already feel the excitement we both have. The way we kind of both work and bounce ideas off each other and work together. It’s going to be a fun one.”

Wentz traveled to North Dakota this past weekend to host his annual charity softball game to raise money for AO1 Foundation. The event was a hot-ticket item during Wentz’s time in Philly and drew 15,000 fans to Citizens Bank Park in 2019.

Carson Wentz says at his charity softball game he was “bummed” when Frank Reich left the Eagles but he still kept in touch with him Since being traded by the #Eagles Wentz says he already feels the “excitement” with Reich in his short time with the Colts#CarsonWentz pic.twitter.com/MF0lGMpYQb — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) June 27, 2021

Wentz Turning Heads at Colts Practices

It’s way too early to hand Wentz the MVP trophy, but so far the Colts starter has been very impressive in limited reps. The 28-year-old has been bonding with new teammates in Indianapolis and throwing a “really pretty deep ball,” according to Nyheim Hines. ESPN’s Mike Wells shared the following snippet from Colts OTAs:

The transition, according to those inside the organization, has been a smooth one. “He comes in and asks about my family, my sister and things like that,” running back Nyheim Hines said. “As a new guy, it’s pretty cool. It shows that he’s caring and trying to take care of us.” And Wentz on the field? He has turned a lot of heads so far. “He has a really pretty deep ball,” Hines said. “I’ve liked everything I’ve seen from him so far.”

Carson Wentz is getting his confidence back in #Colts OTAspic.twitter.com/qgBHRn0t5o — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 28, 2021

Mo Alie-Cox Predicting Huge Season

Hynes wasn’t the only guy hyping up Wentz at Colts camp. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox predicted a big season for both himself and Wentz as the two continue to build chemistry. Alie-Cox is a rising star at the position after catching 31 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns last year. He expects those numbers to increase with Wentz, according to TMZ Sports.

“Strong-arm. He’s accurate. It’s gonna be fun playing with him,” Alie-Cox said. “I think I’ll have a better season. Just another year under my belt, more experience, more confidence and just probably more opportunities.”

Wentz did have a knack for finding his tight ends in Philadelphia, specifically Zach Ertz. The Colts have been rumored to possibly trade for the three-time Pro Bowler as the Eagles look to move on and make Dallas Goedert their top tight end.