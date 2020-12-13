Eagles Reveal True ‘Intentions’ on Carson Wentz’s Future

Jalen Hurts was named the starter earlier this week but the Philadelphia Eagles have been mum on what that means for Carson Wentz going forward. Is this a one-game tryout? Or a sneak preview of the future?

While the team hasn’t answered that question publicly, they did leak a few juicy nuggets out to the national media. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles have “every intention to keep Carson Wentz and have him be a major part of their team.” Citing team sources, he went on to explain that the franchise still believes in their struggling quarterback and think he can return to his pre-2020 form.

And Schefter wasn’t the only one dropping Wentz bombs. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Hurts will be the Eagles starter for the rest of the season “barring injury or disastrous play.” He elaborated that team owner Jeffrey Lurie isn’t “second-guessing” Doug Pederson’s move to bench Wentz and won’t interfere on “in-season decisions.”

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is not second-guessing Pederson on the switch to Hurts down the stretch, sources said. Lurie's approach he is that he fully supports the coach and won't intervene on in-season decisions. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 13, 2020

Pederson has been tight-lipped about whether the switch to Hurts was for the next four weeks or just Week 14. He chose his words very carefully, seeking to avoid “hypotheticals,” when the Eagles made their official announcement.

“I don’t have a crystal ball,” Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. “I can’t predict the future, right? All I can focus on is today and getting our team prepared today and getting our guys ready for Sunday.”

Pederson’s Seat ‘Definitely Getting Hot’

Another theory making the rounds is that Pederson’s job on the line due to this year’s failures and his inability to develop the talent on the roster. The head coach is specifically being blamed for Wentz’s mind-boggling regression in the quarterback’s fifth season.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Pederson’s seat is “definitely hot” with many in the organization questioning his offensive mind. Maybe a late-season playoff run doesn’t save him this time.

“The seat is definitely hot, and it’s getting warmer,” Fowler said, via CBS Sports. “This is a guy with three straight playoff appearances and a Super Bowl, but it is the regression of the quarterback, Carson Wentz, who they’re tied to … Whether it’s Wentz, Jalen Hurts or even a top-five draft pick at quarterback next year, the question the Eagles are openly asking themselves right now is, ‘Do we need a new offensive mind to mold those young players?'”

Eagles Hold No. 6 Draft Pick Right Now

Looking for positives? Look no further than the Eagles’ draft position for 2021. If the season ended today, they would hold the No. 6 overall pick. That would put them in prime position to select an impact cornerback, edge rusher, wide receiver — or, maybe, hopefully … a franchise-changing linebacker.

Neal Driscoll of Pro Football Network has the Eagles taking Penn State stud linebacker Micah Parsons with the sixth pick. Parsons is one of the best players in college football. Period, not just at his position. He opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns but has racked up 191 total tackles (18 for loss) and 6.5 sacks in 26 games.

Driscoll wrote: Micah Parsons is the best defensive prospect in this draft class, possessing outstanding sideline-to-sideline speed and a nose for the football. What separates Parsons from the pack of 2021 linebackers is his ability to rush the passer. There is no doubt in my mind that Parsons can be the cornerstone of the Philadelphia defense.

The Eagles have many holes to fill on both offense and defense next year, plus they are facing a salary cap nightmare. Still, the organization should make fixing their linebacker problem a top priority.

