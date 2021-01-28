Carson Wentz Breaks Silence in Message to Eagles Teammate

Carson Wentz has been as quiet as a church mouse since getting benched. He hasn’t spoken publicly since Dec. 2 and a lot of stuff has happened since that fateful day in Green Bay. There are sourced reports of Wentz being unhappy, including “hurt feelings” toward the Philadelphia Eagles’ organization and a possible trade request.

The Eagles parted ways with Doug Pederson in what was viewed as a calculated decision to appease Wentz. They replaced the Super Bowl-winning head coach with Nick Sirianni, the young protege of Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich who was Wentz’s former offensive coordinator in Philadelphia. It’s been a wild and silent two months for the one-time franchise quarterback as he gets set to win his job back from Jalen Hurts at training camp.

On Thursday, Wentz released a video on Twitter where he congratulated teammate Rodney McLeod on being nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. He makes no mention of his future with the Eagles, instead choosing to focus on McLeod’s outstanding character and charity work off the field. Here is what Wentz said in a nearly one-minute video:

What’s up everybody, just wanted to give a special shoutout to my man Rodney McLeod on the nomination for Walter Payton Man of the Year. He is extremely deserving. He’s always been an amazing teammate, a great friend, and a great leader but what I love so much more about him is how he’s a leader — a leader in the community especially and how he is always striving to leave this world in a better place. He’s always so aware of the community and what the community needs and at the forefront of the fight for social injustice and where there is hurting and lack. Rodney and his wife, Erika, with their foundation — they do an amazing job of always trying to help meet the needs of people in the community, to improve lives, and I just have a lot of respect and love for Rod. I hope he wins this award. He’s very deserving. God bless you all. God bless you, Rodney, you deserve it man, and take care everybody.

Congrats @Rodney_McLeod4 on your hard work being recognized! You got the Eagles community cheering you on! Shoutout to @Nationwide and @NFL for supporting the #WPMOY platform #NationwideAd pic.twitter.com/F60PtRU9kh — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) January 28, 2021

NFL Insider Addresses Wentz Trade Rumors

There had been a sense that Wentz was untradeable due to the $128 million contract extension the quarterback inked in 2019. That equals roughly $32 million per year, but the Eagles have already paid some of that money upfront. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Wentz’s contract works out to about 24 or 23 million per year which ranks him as the “22nd most expensive starter” in the NFL.

“Carson Wentz is very tradable. Whether they want to or whether they want to fix him and try to make good on their investment, that’s a different story,” Rapoport told SportsRadio 94WIP’s Angelo Cataldi. “Someone is going to look at Carson Wentz and say, up until the first half of the Washington game, this was a good quarterback. Something happened and it was all bad and he played terrible. But before then, basically up until halftime, everything was fine and someone is going to say, ‘I can recapture that.'”

Carson Wentz's contract isn't a problem if the #Eagles do in fact want to trade him, @RapSheet explained on today's @WIPMorningShow. https://t.co/WRiOKzYRyo — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 28, 2021

