Colts’ Carson Wentz Reflects on Eagles Fans: ‘That’s Philly’

The resurrection is almost complete for Carson Wentz. The Indianapolis Colts starter went toe-to-toe with Tom Brady in Week 12, throwing for 80 more yards and two more touchdowns than The Goat.

Yes, the Colts lost the game 38-31 but the message was clear: Wentz is no longer broken. He has racked up 2,790 passing yards and 21 touchdowns (five interceptions) through 12 games with a 96.0 passer rating. The 28-year-old is knocking on the Pro Bowl door while piling up numbers eerily similar to those of his 2017 MVP campaign.

What triggered this metamorphosis? Credit Frank Reich. Credit a change of scenery. And credit Philadelphia Eagles fans for being so damn blunt. Wentz recently reflected on his five years playing in the City of Brotherly Love and had no regrets.

“To be blunt, that’s Philly,” Wentz told The Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “That’s just who they are. They’re passionate. It made it a lot of fun for a lot of years playing there. They’re always passionate. They’re blunt.

“I think I was the same guy, giving it everything I could on the field and everything I could off the field to make a difference. I can only control who I am. I can’t let that type of stuff change me.”

Eagles Looking to Draft New QB?

The Eagles are still trying to figure out if Jalen Hurts – the guy who forced Wentz to the bench in 2020 – is the new franchise starter. The dual-threat quarterback has made big plays with his legs, but questions linger over his arm strength and ability to read defenses. Now he’s dealing with a sore ankle that could sideline him for Week 13.

Philadelphia continues to be linked to a possible trade for Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson. Problem is, Watson only wants to waive his no-trade clause for Miami. And it’s tough to see Seattle trading Wilson to a rival NFC team. That leaves the Eagles to consider taking a quarterback in the 2022 draft.

MATT CORRAL. SPIN MOVE 🌪 pic.twitter.com/lOUwwsbcr1 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 26, 2021

It’s a weak class at signal-caller, too. These are the consensus best prospects:

Matt Corral (Ole Miss): 258-of-378 for 3,333 yards and 20 TDs (4 INTs), plus 597 rushing yards with 11 TDs

(UNC): 205-of-327 for 2,851 yards and 23 TDs (9 INTs), plus 825 rushing yards with 11 TDs

(Pittsburgh): 314-of-464 for 4,066 yards and 40 TDs (7 INTs), plus 213 rushing yards with 4 TDs

"PERFECT FAKE!" Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder keeps it for the 40-yard touchdown 🔥 (📍 @NavyFederal) pic.twitter.com/shauZ0qYdF — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 20, 2021

2022 Draft Tracker Update

The Eagles need one more full game out of Wentz to lock up a third first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Barring a season-ending injury on the first play, it’s a lock and the only question remaining is draft position. The Eagles currently (by virtue of won-loss records) own the No. 8 pick, No. 9 pick (via Miami), No. 14 pick (via Indianapolis). They need the Dolphins and Colts to lose to move up the board.