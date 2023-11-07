Ex-Eagles Pro Bowl QB Carson Wentz Lands With New NFC Squad: Report

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has finally found a new home. The veteran is signing with the Los Angeles Rams, per KPRC2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson. NFL news reveals that the move comes as Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is sidelined with an injury.

“For veteran quarterback Carson Wentz Rams fit felt ideal with Sean McVay, per league sources and now he signs to back up Matthew Stafford

@KPRC2,” Wilson tweeted on November 7, 2023.

Wentz played for the Commanders in 2022 before being released this offseason. The veteran was previously on a four-year, $128 million contract that Wentz initially signed in Philadelphia.

NFL news has not revealed the terms of Wentz’s new deal with the Rams. It is hard to imagine Wentz landing much more than a veteran minimum contract.

The Eagles selected Wentz with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL draft after trading up with the Browns. The quarterback went on to be the team’s starter for his first five NFL seasons. This included the quarterback’s Pro Bowl campaign in 2017.

Eagles Rumors: Former Philly QB Carson Wentz Is Viewed as an ‘Insurance Policy’ by the Rams

It remains to be seen if Wentz is able to see the field in Los Angeles. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Rams view Wentz as an “insurance policy.” Stafford expects to suit up in Week 11 after the team’s bye.

“The Rams are expected to sign veteran QB Carson Wentz, pending physical, as @AaronWilson_NFL said,” Pelissero detailed in a November 7 tweet. “Sean McVay said he expects Matthew Stafford (thumb) to be ready after this week’s bye, meaning Wentz will be the backup and insurance policy.”

NFL News: The Rams Mark Carson Wentz’s 4th Team of His Pro Career

Wentz has had recent stints with the Colts and Commanders with neither stop panning out. The veteran threw for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions while completing 62.3% of his passes during eight appearances for Washington in 2022. Los Angeles is an interesting destination as the Rams opted to select Jared Goff over Wentz in the 2016 draft.

“A full-circle QB moment: Rams drafted Jared Goff No. 1 overall I’m 2016 and Carson Wentz went No. 2 to the Eagles,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted. “Goff went to the Lions to replace Matthew Stafford, who replaced Goff in LA. And now Wentz will back up Stafford in LA.”

NFL Rumors: Ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz Worked Out With Former Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Over the Offseason

Throughout the offseason, Wentz was involved in NFL rumors but never signed with a team following his release. Wentz worked out with former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden over the offseason.

“Free-agent QB Carson Wentz has been spending time in Tampa, throwing and studying film with former NFL head coach Jon Gruden,” Schefter detailed on June 14. “Wentz wants and intends to play this season, and is awaiting the right situation.”

Wentz made it clear that he was open to playing a reserve role on a team. Given his recent struggles, it became apparent that Wentz was not going to find a starting role heading into 2023.

“Updated free agent QB Carson Wentz on @SportsCenter … He’s been working out in L.A. in preparation for the season, he’s received interest from teams and he might wait longer into offseason to see what develops,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted on May 14. “But he’s open to any role, I’m told (starter or backup).”