Carson Wentz Requests Time Away, Updates Eagles Divorce: Report

The Carson Wentz saga seems to add a new chapter every single day. Funny considering the Philadelphia Eagles are only two days into what figures to be the most challenging offseason in recent memory. Does the one-time franchise quarterback want a divorce or not? No one knows for sure.

Wentz, who reportedly requested a trade out of Philly, has “politely” refused to address the media and update his true feelings on the matter. However, the 28-year-old has put out “sourced” comments, via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, saying that he “needs time away to think about his future.” The report indicated that a divorce with the franchise — the same one that drafted him No. 2 overall back in 2016 — isn’t yet in the works, seeming to refute an ESPN report claiming Wentz’s relationship with head coach Doug Pederson is “fractured beyond repair.”

It’s all very confusing, to say the least. Maaddi is close friends with Wentz and the two attend the same church, so this new report holds legitimate credence. It quotes anonymous sources and does admit Wentz’s relationship with the Eagles organization is indeed “strained.” It’s not unsalvageable, though.

Wentz also hasn’t discussed his future with team officials yet, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because it’s a private matter. The person said those conversations will take place when the time is right. Wentz’s relationship with the organization is strained, according to another person close to the situation. It’ll take both sides coming together to make it work.

Carson Wentz needs time away to think about his future with the Philadelphia Eagles and there’s hope his relationship with the team won’t end in a divorce, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday 👉 https://t.co/kZpY5fGaA6 — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 5, 2021

Eagles Not Interested in Trading Wentz ‘Right Now’

Eagles GM Howie Roseman told reporters on Monday that the franchise has no intentions of trading Wentz “right now.” Notice the choice of words there. He could have stated, unequivocally, that Wentz was off the trading table.

Roseman went on to compliment Wentz’s immense talent and work ethic as reasons for bringing him back. He inked a $128 million contract extension with the Eagles last year so the financial ramifications are an undeniable factor.

“That is not anything we are talking about right now,” Roseman said of trading Wentz. “We are talking about a guy that’s immensely talented, has a great work ethic and doing whatever we can to put him in the best possible situation to be successful.”

Eagles QB Carson Wentz, benched in favor of Jalen Hurts last month, still plans to ask for a trade in the off-season because his relationship with HC Doug Pederson is fractured beyond repair, per ESPN’s @mortreport. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2021

Interestingly, Pederson described his personal relationship with the quarterback as “good” and “fine.” The conspiracy theorist can point to the fact the head coach held back using more positive adjectives like great or excellent. Wentz and Pederson were scheduled to have an exit interview earlier this week.

“Listen, I’m not going to speak for Carson, obviously but I can speak for myself and say that, yeah, the relationship is good. It’s fine,” Pederson said. “It’s something that we’re going to continue to build upon, and listen, I know Carson’s disappointed. It’s not the season that he had anticipated.”

