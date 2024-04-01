Eagles Host Potential Haason Reddick Replacement For Visit

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big splash signing Bryce Huff in free agency, but after pulling off a trade sending Haason Reddick to the New York Jets, might not be done overhauling the pass rush.

According to a report from Andrew DiCecco of Inside The Birds, the Eagles hosted Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson for a top-30 visit in early March.

Robinson is one of the most explosive pass-rushers in this year’s class, thanks in large part to posting a blistering 4.48 second 40-yard dash during the 2024 NFL Combine at 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds. Dallas Turner’s 4.46 in the 40-yard dash was the only time faster among this year’s edge rushers than Robinson’s.

Across three collegiate seasons, including the past two in Happy Valley after transferring from the University of Maryland, Robinson produced 11.5 sacks with 20 tackles for loss, 60 total tackles, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Robinson is projected to be a mid-first-round pick and could be a dynamic addition to a collection of pass-rushers the Eagles have amassed alongside Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, and 2023 first-round pick Nolan Smith.

The Eagles are slated to select No. 22 overall and might view Robinson and Smith as long-term options to ultimately replace Graham, with each contributing meaningful snaps in place of the workload left behind by Reddick in 2024.

Chop Robinson NFL Draft Scouting Report

Robinson’s off-the-charts athleticism and testing during the Combine and at the Nittany Lions’ pro day could push him up boards as the NFL Draft approaches.

“Edge defender who offers the type of elite athleticism we’ve seen from players like Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett,” Lance Zierlein of NFL Media writes of Robinson. “Robinson might not be as fast as Parsons, but he’s close. He’s ultra-twitchy with the explosiveness to get on top of blockers and overwhelm them in an instant.

“However, he will need to level up his hand skills and attack angles to reach his potential against NFL tackles. Robinson’s electric athletic traits alone should give him a floor as a good NFL starter.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson posted an elite 20.9 pass-rush-win-rate to go with his 92.3 pass-rush grade, both ranking among the highest in this year’s draft class.

General manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles have a longstanding philosophy of prioritizing dominance along both lines of scrimmage. Robinson’s metrics as a disruptive pass-rusher could make him a top target for Philadelphia in Round 1.

Could Haason Reddick Trade Change Eagles’ Draft Strategy?

During the NFL Combine, Roseman addressed rampant trade speculation surrounding Reddick that ultimately culminated with the deal with the Jets.