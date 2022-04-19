Next Michael Vick? Eagles Looking at Explosive South Dakota State QB

The “Quarterback Factory” remains open for business with nine days left until Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft. The Philadelphia Eagles recently conducted a virtual visit with Chris Oladokun, per Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed. He has also drawn interest from the Bears, Texans, Buccaneers, Chiefs, and Steelers.

Oladokun is an interesting prospect who keeps rising up draft boards. The 6-foot-2, 213-pounder put on a show during his Pro Day at South Dakota State where he wowed with his feet and his arm. Oladokun ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds while showing impressive arm strength and accuracy. However, there are concerns over his smallish frame as well as his propensity to scramble out of the pocket too quickly.

South Dakota State QB Chris Oladokun working through passing drills at Pro Day. The NFLPA Bowl alumn and #NFLDraft prospect also ran an unofficial 4.62 seconds 40-yard dash today… pic.twitter.com/UHLHdn8TK6 — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) March 23, 2022

But everyone agrees that Oladokun has the talent and confidence to succeed at the next level. And he grew up rooting for a few signal-callers who played for the Eagles, namely Michael Vick and Donovan McNabb. He told Pro Football Network that it was “pretty cool” to see black quarterbacks thriving in the NFL.

“I had the Michael Vick cleats, and my first number was seven because of Michael Vick,” Oladokun told Oliver Hodgkinson. “You didn’t see a lot of black quarterbacks in the league, especially at that time. To see a black quarterback, guys like Cam [Newton], Donovan McNabb, Daunte Culpepper, to see someone who looked like you play the position you wanted to play, was pretty cool.”

South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun, a Day 3 draft target, excelled at Pro Day with 26 NFL teams attending, displaying arm strength and accuracy on deep balls and ability to throw on the move and from different angles

6-1 1/2

213

Vertical 32'5

Broad jump 9'4

40- 4.62 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 23, 2022

Oladokun threw for 3,164 yards and 25 touchdowns last season for the Jackrabbits. He also ran for another 166 yards and two scores while completing 61.9% of his passes. Prior to South Dakota State, he spent time at two different colleges: South Florida, Samford.

Eagles ‘Absolutely’ Going WR in 1st Round?

It’s rare for a single franchise to take the same position in the first round in three straight drafts, yet the Eagles might be forced to do that. Wide receiver remains a pretty big need for Philly and there are several playmakers in this year’s class: Chris Olave, Jameson Williams, Garrett Wilson, Drake London, Treylon Burks, among others.

Should the Eagles select another wideout? NFL Media’s Peter Schrager believes they “absolutely” should. And the franchise should be in a “sweet spot” to get a top-5 receiver at pick No. 15. The Eagles currently have DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins atop the depth chart, with Zach Pascal expected to see a significant role.

Could Eagles go WR in the first round three straight years ? The answer is absolutely. And depending on the way the 1st round plays out, they may be in a sweet spot at 15 to get one of the top 5 before a host of WR needy teams. Eagles have 15, 18, and 8

other picks. WR at 15? ✔️ — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 18, 2022

DeVonta Smith Announces Celebrity Softball Game

Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith will hold a celebrity softball game at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA on June 4. The family-friendly event will feature a home run derby and seven-inning softball game. Tickets are on sale now (click here). His Eagles teammates Jalen Hurts and Darius Slay are confirmed participants, along with Najae Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lehigh Valley get ready! Tomorrow I’ll be announcing some of my NFL friends that will be participating in my Celebrity Softball Game. Go to https://t.co/WXIuyMRybP for tickets & follow @Dsmithsoftball for more info! pic.twitter.com/wDKdN17iCv — DeVonta Smith (@DeVontaSmith_6) April 18, 2022

Here’s a description from the event’s website: “The inaugural Devonta Smith softball game will be recognized across the Lehigh Valley as a highly anticipated family event. This event includes family activities, a home run derby, followed by seven-innings of softball. This will be a day filled with a plethora of entertainment, excitement, rivalry, philanthropy and much more!”