Eagles ‘Study the Crap’ Out of Cowboys Shaky QB Situation

It’ll be Cooper Rush and not Dak Prescott under center for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. The final injury report confirmed the worst kept secret in football. Not to worry, Nick Sirianni and his coaching staff had been planning for this scenario.

The Philadelphia Eagles scouted Rush and dissected the game tape from his previous four starts. They don’t anticipate being blindsided by anything as the Cowboys look for a fifth straight win with their backup quarterback.

“We’ll study the crap out of those games and have a plan for it, and I know we already do have a plan for it. But he’s doing a nice job,” Sirianni told reporters. “Yeah, I have to give credit to Cooper Rush, too, right. He’s going out there and he’s executing and he’s putting them in a position to help them win. So, a lot of respect there, but you know, like I said, we do have more tape on him than the Rams did or than the Giants did.”

Dak Prescott 'did a little more' in practice on Thursday and is a bit sore – not unexpected – and the #Cowboys QB will do some pregame work as well in Philly before Cooper Rush starts vs. Eagles. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 14, 2022

Rush has been playing the role of game manager to a tee. He has thrown four touchdowns and zero interceptions while going 72-of-118 for 839 yards since Prescott went down. His completion percentage sits at 61-percent, which is the portrait of efficiency.

“I see that he takes care of the ball. He doesn’t really make a whole lot of bad decisions,” cornerback James Bradberry said. “He doesn’t take a whole lot of big-play chances. He takes care of the ball and he manages the offense pretty well over there.”

Cooper Rush didn't beat the Rams. He just didn't get in the way of the defense, special teams, and Tony Pollard doing it. — Jake (@LFCBuckeye) October 15, 2022

Eagles Wearing Midnight Green, Not All Black

The Eagles will be wearing their midnight green jerseys with matching helmets for Sunday Night Football. On the bottom? White pants, with the green and black stripe down the side.

Some fans on Twitter were a little disappointed on the wardrobe choice. They would have preferred to see the all-black uniforms, along with the much-anticipated debut of their first-ever all-black helmet. In due time.

Meanwhile, Sirianni wanted to keep tight-lipped about what his final message was to the team. Sometimes he shares parts of his pre-game speeches to help set the mood. Not this week.

“I’m going to keep that one in-house this week just of what we talked about,” Sirianni said. “Sometimes it’s appropriate to share my opinion. I just think this one is appropriate to keep in-house.”

Jason Kelce Ready for 128th Straight Start

All-Pro center Jason Kelce will suit up for his 128th straight start – the fourth-longest streak in franchise history – when the Eagles and Cowboys tangle under the lights. Kelce has been dealing with a lower ankle sprain that he picked up last week against Arizona. There had been some doubt earlier in the week after he went into the medical tent during Thursday’s practice.

“As you know, he was limited yesterday,” Sirianni said on Friday. “We are hopeful that he’s ready to go. We will get you that injury report later.”

Kelce carried no injury designation on Friday’s injury report. He’s good to go.