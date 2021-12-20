Eagles Worried About COVID-19 Outbreak in O-Line Room?

With two offensive linemen – first, Landon Dickerson and now Andre Dillard – entering the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols in consecutive days it’s fair to wonder if an outbreak is on the horizon. The players share the same meeting rooms and stay around each other at the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice facility.

Dickerson tested positive on Sunday so there is still hope he’ll turn back a negative test prior to kickoff. Dillard seems like a longshot to dress, though, since he tested positive on Monday.

There has been no indication from the team that anyone else on the offensive line has been infected. Then again, players are tested daily and a league-wide spike in positive cases has everyone on edge.

Roster Move: Eagles have placed T Andre Dillard on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/g8L9DDYtlK — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 20, 2021

“We’re very aware obviously of everything that’s going on and we’re taking precaution of what we’re doing,” Sirianni told reporters on December 15. “I’m not going to get into everything that we’ve done that’s different, but we’re taking precaution to make sure that we have a competitive advantage over other teams.”

Sirianni admitted to some “shuffling” of the meeting rooms, specifically among the quarterbacks. The team has put a bigger emphasis on social distancing inside the building and wearing masks whether vaccinated or not.

The majority of Eagles players are vaccinated, according to Sirianni. Remember, teams aren’t required to submit vaccination percentages to the media.

“I’m just fortunate that we came back in and that we didn’t have a lot of guys that tested positive after being on a bye week and being out and about,” Sirianni said. “So obviously, credit to the guys that they were safe when they were out. They were cautious about what they were doing.”

Jack Anderson Could Provide O-Line Depth

The Eagles will need depth along the offensive line without Dickerson and Dillard. The starting left guard spot is all but assured to Sua Opeta, while Nate Herbig gets the start at right guard with Jack Driscoll on injured reserve. But the cupboard is a little bare behind those guys.

Cool play design! Initially looks like WZ, but watch RG Jack Anderson sneak out the backdoor into a counter run… Anderson heading to @seniorbowl next month – almost 3,000 snaps in career. 4-year starter at RG (Injury in '19). Attended OL Masterminds in Summer '19 w/ @BigDuke50 pic.twitter.com/bBnqzlTkMr — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) December 23, 2020

The Eagles may decide to call up rookie Jack Anderson off injured reserve, if he’s healthy and ready to play. He hit IR on November 20 with a hamstring injury, then got activated to the 21-day practice window on December 15.

There was a mild hype around the possible Richie Incognito clone. Other options include veteran swing tackle Le’Raven Clark and Brett Toth, along with Kayode Awosika or Luke Juriga from the practice squad.

Jalen Hurts Carries No Injury Designation

Jalen Hurts will be the starting quarterback, barring some crazy last-minute setback during pre-game warmups. He was a full participant at practice all week and carries no injury designation heading into Week 15. Hurts was dealing with a high ankle sprain and his status had been up in the air.

Jalen Hurts now in line to start Tuesday night. https://t.co/axhLmSapEB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2021

“I feel pretty confident and feel really good about where he is at right now,” Sirianni told reporters on December 17. “The sooner you know the better, but that’s not always realistic. Sometimes you have to wait it out and sometimes you don’t have that liberty and you’re at the liberty of the ankle, the liberty of the player and how he feels, and what the trainers and the doctors and strength staff are telling you, too.”