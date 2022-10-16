Cowboys Make Final Call on Dak Prescott, Eagles Announce 6 Inactives

The Philadelphia Eagles announced six players inactive for Sunday Night Football about 90 minutes prior to kickoff in Week 6. Left tackle Jordan Mailata and center Jason Kelce were on the field warming up and both players will start against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles listed quarterback Ian Book, cornerback Josh Jobe, safety Reed Blankenship, running back Trey Sermon, guard Josh Sills, and defensive end Tarron Jackson inactive. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott was inactive for Dallas as he continues to heal up from a thumb injury. Cooper Rush will get his fifth straight start at quarterback.

However, Prescott did get in a 20-minute throwing session in pre-game warmups and looked sharp on roughly 50 passes (via Mike Doocy of FOX 4). The expectation around the team is that Prescott will be back under center against the Detroit Lions next week.

“I don’t want to say, but he has made a lot of progress,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Throwing the ball with zip and (that’s) very, very important. How he is healing is just great. So all systems on go there.”

The Cowboys also made cornerback Nahshon Wright, safety Markquese Bell, linebacker Devin Harper, tackle Matt Waletzko, and tight end Dalton Schultz inactive.

Jordan Davis Ready to See Increased Snaps?

Rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis saw 29 snaps in Week 5 against Arizona, his highest snap count of the 2022 season. His previous high had been 24 snaps in Week 3. Davis made three solo tackles in that game, including a huge stuff on Eno Benjamin for no gain. It was his “best game to date,” according to head coach Nick Sirianni.

“I just think he’s getting a little bit better each week. He’s a big man who has to continue to learn how to play in the NFL against other big men,” Sirianni told reporters on October 12. “So, he’s getting better each week. He’s doing a good job. He had his best game to date last game, and again he’s just in that mindset, the growth mindset of how he gets better every day. He’s got the strength, he’s got the athleticism, he’s got the size to be really good.”

I highlighted #Eagles rookie DT Jordan Davis last week … and he followed that up with a season-high 29 snaps and a really strong outing vs #AZCardinals. Davis consistently changed the LOS in this game. Awesome to see his improvement the last couple of weeks. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/fyUIXi7ju8 — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) October 10, 2022

Joel Embiid, Dr. Jill Biden Show Up for Eagles-Cowboys Game

Dr. Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States, was at Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles-Cowboys game. She chatted up kicker Jake Elliott prior to kickoff, then she stopped to say hello to Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid. She was there as part of the NFL’s Crucial Catch initiative to promote cancer awareness through early detection and risk reduction.

Embiid was a guest of honor for the Eagles and received loud cheers when he came out of the home team’s tunnel. He tossed the pigskin around and hugged a few players on the sideline. It’s just another Philly athlete – much like his Sixers teammate James Harden – embracing the sudden rash of success among the city’s professional sports teams.