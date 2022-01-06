Final Injury Report: Miles Sanders Out, 2 Eagles Starters Questionable

Miles Sanders is officially out against the Dallas Cowboys. That was the outcome hinted at early in the week by Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. No surprises there. But two other offensive starters are in jeopardy of missing the game.

Left guard Landon Dickerson missed three straight practices (well, one practice and two walk-throughs) with an injured thumb. Ditto for right tackle Lane Johnson who is dealing with a knee issue. Both players are listed as “questionable” on the team’s final injury report. Of course, none of that may matter too much as the Eagles are expected to rest their starters in the regular-season finale.

Yes, we said expected because Sirianni wouldn’t commit to his plan. He has 48 hours to make a final decision. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

“We’re still sorting through some of those things,” Sirianni told reporters on Thursday. “I guess one thing you would be concerned about with not playing is I think — you know, I’ve been around this game long enough where the debates are again like, the one side says, ‘They’re going to be rested,’ right? And the other side is like, ‘Well, you’re in a four-game winning streak right now. What if you disrupt that and they’re not ready to go the next week?’ So, I get both sides of it.”

#DALvsPHI Status Report The Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Today’s report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/A3aNlrce59 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 6, 2022

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Jalen Hurts Listed Full Participant

There was some concern about Jalen Hurts’ ankle after he was a limited participant early in the week. Throw those concerns out the window. Hurts was a full-go on Thursday and he isn’t dealing with any setback. The Eagles were just being cautious as he’s still not 100% recovered from when Boston Scott unknowingly stepped on his left leg back on November 28.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain on this play when Boston Scott unknowingly stepped on his left leg. TV replay sleuths deemed it a typical sprain, but a high ankle can typically be a 3-4-week injury, especially for skill position players. pic.twitter.com/6kc0rNPrhY — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 15, 2021

“As far as Jalen, still the ankle. Nothing new happened in the game,” Sirianni said. “Still recovering from that ankle that he suffered against the Giants, so that’s why he’s on the injury report.”

Cowboys List 4 Questionable, Eagles Going Green

The Eagles will be wearing their midnight green jerseys and white pants in Week 18. They last wore them on December 21 during a 27-17 victory over the Washington Football Team.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys listed four players questionable for Saturday: RB Tony Pollard, CB Trevon Diggs, S Donovan Wilson, S Jayron Kearse. Linebacker Micah Parsons remains in the COVID-19 protocols and may not suit up. Parsons, Diggs, and Kearse are all starters. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has maintained throughout the week that he plans to play his starters.

Full #Cowboys and #Eagles injury reports. Trevon Diggs and Donovan Wilson were among those guys I referenced earlier who weren’t feeling well but tested negative for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/iyVFSc279I — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 6, 2022

“I think the thing that people need to recognize is you only have 48 players to play the game,” McCarthy said, via the Cowboys website. “So going up there and then you start pulling players, you’re really putting stress on other players that particularly haven’t maybe played that many reps at that many positions. So you have to be cognizant of that — talking about special teams and so forth.”