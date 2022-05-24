Eagles Star Makes Bold Comparison: ‘We Want to Fill Them Shoes’

Darius Slay was the first one to applaud the signing of James Bradberry. He wrote “Let’s get it” on Twitter when the move was announced, then went on SiriusXM NFL Radio to elaborate.

The new starting cornerback tandem for the Philadelphia Eagles is aiming to be the best in franchise history. Or at least the greatest duo at the position since Sheldon Brown and Lito Sheppard, according to Slay.

“From the outside, always been looking in, it’s always been a corner issue here [in Philly]. That’s why I got traded here,” Slay said. “Ain’t too many times that they have had two top-tier corners that played together in the Philly area — except for [Sheldon] Brown and Lito Sheppard. So we’re trying to make sure we fill those shoes they got.

“They set the trend here. And we want to fill them shoes up and compete. Sky’s the limit for me and Bradberry, man. I’m eager to help him. He’s eager to help me. We both compliment each other and we’re really trying to turn this into something great.”

Slay Explains Why Jalen Hurts’ Swagger Matters

Poll the Eagles’ locker room and everyone has something nice to say about Jalen Hurts. The third-year quarterback is beloved by his teammates, mainly for his swagger and leadership. Slay attempted to provide a few examples of why the team believes so strongly in Hurts. The Pro Bowl cornerback also revealed his plan for making Hurts better.

“He just brings a lot of energy and swag that a lot of other guys don’t bring,” Slay said. “It’s my job to make sure he can be the best he can be because I feel like I’m one of the best corners in the league, so him completing the ball on me should give him confidence on completing any ball on any guy in this league. So, that’s going to be my goal.”

Slay also dropped an interesting nugget about a former teammate who lacked everything he loves about Hurts. He didn’t say the quarterback’s name, but there aren’t many options — Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz, Matthew Stafford. Those are the only three starting quarterbacks that Slay has shared an NFL locker room with.

“He does everything right. He goes about it the right way,” Slay said of Hurts. “He’s in the building early, first one in, last one to leave, and he’s a guy that likes to do repeat plays. Like if something’s not right he’s like ‘no, do it over.’ I’ve been around a guy that didn’t want to. He was like ‘oh, leave it alone and go about the next play’ but this guy here … if it ain’t right to where he want it to be, he does the play over.”

Feel free to draw your own conclusions about which player Slay was referring to with that comment. Wentz might be the logical guess, but Slay was very complimentary toward him during their time together.

A.J. Brown Deal Impacting Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin has been a no-show at voluntary workouts for the Washington Commanders. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal and wants to be rewarded with a long-term extension. Head coach Ron Rivera downplayed concerns by saying it’s “just a matter of time” before something gets done.

Ron Rivera seems still confident in a new deal with Terry McLaurin – "just a matter of time." The coach declined to give specifics on the negotations — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 24, 2022

Meanwhile, NBC Sports’ Washington JP Finlay spoke with former NFL agent Joel Corry who blamed the Eagles for McLaurin’s absence. He saw the $100 million deal given to A.J. Brown and decided to dig his heels into the ground.

“It’s going to look a lot different than it did when the offseason began,” Corry told Finlay. “If I’m the Commanders I’m not too happy with the Eagles.”