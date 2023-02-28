NFL Insider Says Eagles Looking to Trade $17 Million Star

It’s not hard to envision a completely revamped defense in 2023 for the Philadelphia Eagles. They have huge decisions to make on seven key starters, including cornerback James Bradberry. He’s likely gone after indicating that he’s not willing to take a hometown discount.

Well, what if the Eagles get rid of his partner in crime? Darius Slay is due $17 million in 2023 and while the five-time Pro Bowler was worth every penny last season, there is a feeling the team could see what they can fetch for him. Derrick Gunn of JAKIB Sports wouldn’t be surprised if the Eagles at least float him out there as trade bait.

“I gave you guys a little insight last week: Don’t be surprised if the Eagles try to use Slay as trade bait,” Gunn told co-host Rob Ellis. “Also, to get out from under his contract. You may be looking at two new starting corners in 2023. Think about it. To garner more picks, to try and fill the cupboards with young players. The Eagles may have to go through some growing pains defensively this year.”

Eagles Could Draft Elite CB in NFL Draft

No one wants to lose Slay. His leadership is arguably more valuable than his stellar coverage skills, plus he’s one of the most likable guys in the locker room. The Eagles will do everything in their power to keep him in a midnight green jersey, but it certainly wouldn’t be out of character for general manager Howie Roseman to make some phone calls.

Philadelphia owns two first-round picks, including the No. 10 overall pick. They are already being linked to Oregon standout Christian Gonzalez or Illinois stud Devon Witherspoon. The Eagles could even trade up and grab Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Joey Porter Jr may be the first CB selected in Aprils Draft for obvious reasons. This kid is big, fast, athletic, quick.. Everything you want in a CB. #SFSP 🏁1% pic.twitter.com/EmwQ4RqXPd — Oliver Davis II (@I_Am_OD3) February 3, 2023

Here’s how draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. described the 6-foot-2, 194-pounder (via Penn Live):

He didn’t allow a single touchdown in coverage last season, and quarterbacks averaged just 3.7 yards per attempt when he was the nearest defender in coverage. While I would have liked to see him come down with more interceptions — he had one in 30 college starts — he broke up 11 passes last season, so the ball skills are there.

Nick Sirianni Loves His Secondary, Coaching Staff

Head coach Nick Sirianni couldn’t heap enough adjectives on his 2022 secondary at the end of last year. He made sure to hype up everyone back there, including defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson and assistant defensive backs coach D.K. McDonald, ahead of the NFC Championship Game against San Francisco.

“You can’t say enough about the coaching that they’ve gotten from Dennard and D.K.,” Sirianni told reporters on January 23. “Then again, just [Darius] Slay is the leader back there of just bringing the guys together, as well. James [Bradberry] has been a great addition. I could go on and on about how good this group has been, and I do believe that it’s that iron sharpens iron.

“We’re really good in the secondary, and we’re really good at wideout, and they’ve made each other better through the battles that they’ve gone against, that they’ve done all year, similar to our O-line and D-line.”