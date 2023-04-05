Super Bowl Champ Says Eagles ‘Better Fit’ Than Bears for Controversial Star

The Jalen Carter rumors are getting louder than Joel Embiid MVP chants right now. The Philadelphia Eagles are in a perfect position to take the Georgia standout in the first round of the NFL draft and reunite him with Jordan Davis.

Multiple reports indicate that Carter won’t skate by them at No. 10. He’d be a great value pick there, plus he fills a need in the defensive trenches as a pass-rushing tackle. Carter would also be walking into the ideal environment in Philly where he can mentor under All-Pro Fletcher Cox, as Super Bowl-winning coach Dave Wannstedt pointed out in a recent interview. If the debate is between the Eagles and Bears, then Carter is tailormade for Philadelphia.

“A team like the Bears is different than the Eagles. If the Eagles take him like Fletcher Cox is going to keep him in line, right? All-Pro tackle. The Bears don’t have anybody like that,” Wannstedt told JAKIB Media’s Dan Sileo. “I mean, the Bears do not have a veteran defensive player that really has played at that Pro Bowl level. They don’t have one. So, I mean, he’s going to come into the Bears and it’s going to be a different environment than what it is in Philadelphia. I’m not so sure that Philadelphia might not be a better fit for the kid.”

While Wannstedt doesn’t claim to have any insider information on what the Eagles intend to do, he does bring a sterling reputation as a talent evaluator. He was the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVII. Plus, Wannstedt served as head coach for the Bears and Dolphins, along with several other high-profile coaching stints in college and the pros.

ESPN Draft Guru Has Seahawks Taking Jalen Carter

ESPN draft guru Todd McShay revealed his latest two-round mock draft and put Jalen Carter in a Seattle Seahawks uniform. He has them taking the top prospect at No. 5 in what would be a typical Pete Carroll move. He’s just too good and too dynamic. According to McShay, talent always trumps the character issues “as long as they know you’re going to be on the field.”

McShay said (via NFL on ESPN): “Here’s the bottom line: there is football character and there is personal character issues, and I was told a long time ago, and it rings true, that when you get to the NFL you have more free time, more money, and more fame than you’ve ever had before and so past behavior is an indicator of the future. And you get all those things wrapped up in the NFL. I worry about his future. I worry about him and how he’s going to carry himself. But talent always trumps the character issues as long as they know you’re going to be on the field.”

.@McShay13 has the Seahawks taking Georgia DL Jalen Carter No. 5 overall in his latest mock ✍️ "You're talking about six teams from 5-10 that all could use Jalen Carter. There's no chance he gets out of the top-10." pic.twitter.com/hVQwlcVebK — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 4, 2023

NFL Network Draft Expert Takes ‘Educated Guess’

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah believes the Eagles are all-in on Jalen Carter if he’s still on the board at No. 10. He has already decided to forego any visits to franchises with selections outside of the top-10. With that information out there, it sure looks like Philadelphia could be his backstop.

Jeremiah said (via Pat McAfee Show): “I’m guessing, just by looking at all the factors involved that the Philadelphia Eagles having Jordan Davis, a teammate of his, and having Nakobe Dean, a teammate of his, being a team that’s pass-rush obsessed, they pick 10 so when I heard he wasn’t meeting teams outside of 10, I thought he’s got a backstop somewhere in the top-10, and the Eagles would be my educated guess on that one.”