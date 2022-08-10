Eagles Working Out ‘Hard-Nosed’ North Texas RB: Report

With Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell nursing injuries, the Philadelphia Eagles are working on adding depth to their running backs room. The team brought in rookie free agent DeAndre Torrey for a workout, according to Pro Football Network.

Torrey went undrafted out of North Texas despite amassing 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021. He left the school with 40 total touchdowns, 36 of them on the ground. He lacks ideal size – 5-foot-9, 199 pounds – but earned a strong reputation as a “burner” with good shake. Torrey would at least give the Eagles another camp body until they get all their guys back healthy. Injuries have decimated the depth chart in recent days.

Miles Sanders and Jason Huntley have been splitting first-team reps, with rookie Kennedy Brooks taking the leftovers. It’s a strong, collaborative room that never hits the panic button. Jemal Singleton – running backs coach, assistant head coach – prides himself on adapting to every situation.

“That’s one good thing being a military guy, you gotta adapt and overcome,” Singleton told reporters, “and that’s part of what we have to do as a group. Maybe we change our reps a little bit, maybe some guys are going to have to go with the twos a little bit more so they can get the reps. That’s the most important thing we do, is to make sure that we get these guys – whatever the case may be – ready to go and ready to play on Sunday. And hopefully we can stay healthy.”

Scouting Report on ‘Hard-Nosed Ball Carrier’

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline wrote up a mostly positive scouting report on Torrey heading into the 2022 NFL draft. He complimented Torrey’s patience in waiting for blocks to develop, along with his shiftiness and speed. The negatives were that he can’t break tackles or beat defenders in the open field. Overall, decent prospect.

Pauline wrote: “Torrey was a tough, hard-nosed ball carrier for North Texas and comes with outstanding football instincts, yet he lacks any great physical characteristics to his game.”

Want proof he has serious juice? Torrey ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a single game last season.

Brooks Has to Flash in Preseason Games

Singleton has liked what he’s seen from Kennedy Brooks so far in camp. The undrafted rookie – and college teammate of Jalen Hurts – hasn’t looked flashy by any means, but steady might be the way he snakes a roster spot.

I’m not sure how else #Eagles can prove they are ALL IN on Jalen Hurts. They traded for his best friend (AJ Brown); drafted his college TE (Grant Calcaterra); signed his college RB (Kennedy Brooks); took 2 Alabama buddies in 2021 (DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson). #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) May 17, 2022

The Eagles are looking for him to do the dirty work: falling forward for extra yards, grinding it out in short yardage, and holding blocks.

“I want to see him do some of the things he did in college,” Singleton said of Brooks. “He was just a steady player that fell forward for extra yards, was physical, could run, and do all of those things that were good. He’s kind of shown that he’s capable of doing that, but it’s way early for a young buck, so we’ll see what happens when we get into preseason games and get rolling.”

Philadelphia decided not to resign bowling ball Jordan Howard, so Brooks has an opportunity to be a goal-line option. The former Oklahoma standout lacks premium speed, but loves throwing his 5-foot-11, 209-pound frame around. He’s definitely a player to keep an eye on.