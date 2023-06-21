Cowboys Star Sounds Off on Eagles Rivalry in ‘Stacked’ NFC East

The NFC East went from the worst division in football to arguably the most competitive in a span of 12 months. Three teams — Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles — qualified for the postseason in 2022 in a shocking turn of events that not too many people saw coming.

The Eagles are the returning NFC East champions, but there is a case that the Cowboys could usurp the throne. They boast one of the best defenses in the NFL, guided by three-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawerence and his 54.5 career sacks. He has long been a thorn in Philly’s side, highlighted by his tongue-in-cheek feuds with Lane Johnson.

Lawrence, fresh off a $40 million contract extension, recently jumped on the AP Pro Football podcast to chop it up with host Rob Maaddi. In a wide-ranging interview, the 31-year-old star went into a detailed explanation of why Dallas shouldn’t be counted out. Lawrence feels the gap is closing between the Eagles and Cowboys.

“The main objective for us is to win out our division, and we got a pretty stacked division … I don’t feel like it’s a huge gap at all,” Lawrence said specifically about the Eagles and Cowboys. “I feel like it comes down to certain details of not just the scheme but also of the locker room. I feel like through this time right now, when we head into training camp that, you know, we make those adjustments. We learn those different things that we need to learn about our teammates so we can fully function the way that we should out there on the field.”

Philadelphia (14-3) won the NFC East but flirted with losing the division to Dallas at the end of the year. The Cowboys (12-5) actually beat the Eagles on December 24, then went on to lose to San Francisco in the playoffs. Both storied franchises should very much be in the Super Bowl conversation in 2023.

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott Working Out

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been working out with Ezekiel Elliott — in his backyard, no less. The two-time leading rusher was released by the team on March 15, but he hasn’t been shy about showing up at the 55-yard artificial practice field in Prescott’s backyard throughout the offseason. In fact, a number of Cowboys players have been working out there.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Elliott looks “great” and he’ll continue to train with his “best friend.” He hopes the Cowboys might bring him back eventually if no other offers come in free agency. (And the Eagles are no longer considered a suitor for Elliott).

“That’s my best friend,” Prescott said of Elliott. “We’ll continue to work, continue to push each other. He looks great. I’m excited for whatever opportunity he has coming up, and I’m always his biggest fan.”

Franchise Tag Deadline Looming Large

The deadline for players hit with the franchise tag to sign a multi-year contract is July 17. They can only sign a one-year deal after that date. The Eagles don’t have anyone wearing the franchise tag, but two big names in the NFC East do.

Saquon Barkley (New York Giants) and Tony Pollard (Dallas Cowboys) are looking to leverage the franchise tag into lucrative long-term deals. Pollard seemed confident an agreement would be reached in Dallas, although Barkley’s situation sounds a bit more pessimistic.