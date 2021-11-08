Ex-Eagles Speedster Joins Raiders, Odell Beckham Rumors Swirl

DeSean Jackson has signed a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders to presumably take over the role vacated by Henry Ruggs. The 34-year-old speed threat was released by the Los Angeles Rams at the trade deadline. He has eight catches for 221 yards and a touchdown this season.

Jackson was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft. He ranks third all-time in franchise history for receiving yards (6,512), ninth in touchdowns (35), and sixth in career receptions (379). The two sides worked hard at a reunion when Jackson returned to Philly on a two-year deal in 2019. Injuries and a season-ending surgery ruined their happy ending.

Mayock says Jackson is a Bay Area kid who is excited about playing for the Raiders. "He told us on the zoom call we did with him that he looks good in Silver and Black." #Raiders https://t.co/LYCiJfTPC1 — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) November 8, 2021

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Fletcher Cox Destinations Revealed

The Raiders had been the one team linked to Fletcher Cox at the trade deadline. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers also showed interest in the All-Pro defensive tackle. The Eagles were asking for at least a third-round pick in a trade and that price was too high.

“Pittsburgh has a limited cap situation, but Cox’s recently restructured deal afforded the team the flexibility required to add such a player,” La Canfora wrote. “However, sources said it would have required at least a third-round pick to pry Cox away, and the Steelers were not willing to do so.”

Steelers Had Trade Talks With Eagles For DT Fletcher Cox https://t.co/2lAaz6cf7X pic.twitter.com/Ui2eNp5LM5 — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) November 7, 2021

Cox ultimately stayed in Philadelphia, a decision he and the Eagles’ organization arrived at in tandem. The team considers him a core veteran and a guy they want their young players to lean on during the current rebuild.

“What’s important to me is I’m still here,” Cox said. “They wanted me here. Mr. Lurie wanted me here. This organization wanted me here. I wanted to be here, like I said ‘Forever Philly’ and I’ve been here for 10 years and happy to be here.”

Eagles Interested in Deshaun Watson?

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson didn’t get dealt at the trade deadline despite multiple teams offering packages for him. The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers actually “engaged” in talks with Houston but nothing materialized in time. Interestingly, the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos also did their “due diligence” on Watson.

Remember, Deshaun Watson has a no-trade clause. He rejected the Eagles. The only destination he's approved so far is Miami. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) October 24, 2021

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero believes the Eagles could “re-engage in the offseason” depending on how the 22 civil lawsuits and ongoing police investigation into Watson’s sexual misconduct accusations ends up.

The Texans are seeking “five or six assets, including at least three unconditional first-round picks, plus additional high picks and/or premium players,” per Pelissero. The Eagles do own three potential first-round picks in April’s draft. Watson also has a no-trade clause in his contract and has only waived it for Miami.

Odell Beckham Set to Hit Waivers

Would the Eagles take a flier on Odell Beckham? The former Cleveland Browns receiver is set to hit waivers at 4 p.m. on November 9 and Philadelphia sits at No. 8 on the NFL’s waiver priority list. The Detroit Lions have the first chance at claiming Beckham but head coach Dan Campbell already said they aren’t interested.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t seem too interested in picking up Beckham when reporters asked him. Then again, Sirianni didn’t completely rule it out either. Stay tuned.