Eagles in ‘Listening Mode’ on 3x Pro Bowl QB: Report

There are two franchises “monitoring” the legal drama unfolding around Deshaun Watson in Houston right now. Twenty-two women have now filed civil lawsuits accusing the Texans quarterback of sexual misconduct.

The Eagles are one of those two teams, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, but Philadelphia hasn’t engaged in any trade discussions for Watson. Instead, the Eagles are in wait-and-see mode as they continue to rebuild their roster from within. General manager Howie Roseman has restructured a bevy of contracts to get the roster under the salary-cap threshold while sending scouts to various pro days to evaluate this year’s draft class.

Watson may remain on Roseman’s wish list, although he won’t do anything until the legal process plays out. Here is what Wilson reported:

Several NFL teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, are monitoring the latest Watson legal developments, which have complicated any efforts to trade for him. The Texans, according to sources, haven’t engaged in trade discussions and have been in more of a listening mode as they concentrate on overhauling their roster.

NFL statement on Deshaun Watson: 'The allegations are deeply disturbing and we take these issues very seriously. Immediately following news of the first allegations last month, and as has been reported, we initiated an investigation under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy' https://t.co/HBlFYucy4d — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 6, 2021

This isn’t the first time the Eagles have been linked to Watson. And it probably won’t be the last. However, Watson hadn’t been accused of any deviant behavior the first time these rumors popped up. It has quickly ballooned from one case to three cases to 22 cases as of April 6. There’s a growing concern that the 25-year-old could be suspended for multiple games, maybe even the entire 17-game schedule.

Sam Darnold Trade Impacts Draft Board

The blockbuster trade sending Sam Darnold from the New York Jets to the Carolina Panthers sent shockwaves through the NFL. Especially down at 2 NovaCare Way in South Philadelphia. The Panthers could have debated taking a rookie quarterback at pick No. 8, but now they have Darnold rostered at QB1.

Following this trade, if the Jets select a QB with the 2nd overall pick in the 2021 draft, they would become the 1st team in the Common Draft Era (since 1967) to select two quarterbacks within the top 3 overall picks in a 4-year span. Darnold was selected 3rd overall in 2018 https://t.co/pJIugvcVSn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 5, 2021

Carolina will likely turn their attention to one of the top young receivers on the board, a guy like Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith. That means the Eagles could be out of luck for drafting an impact skill player at pick No. 12. Philadelphia was thought to be leaning defense there anyway. Still, the Darnold trade greatly limits their options.

The Eagles have been looking at the two top cornerbacks — South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn and Alabama’s Patrick Surtain — as well as Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round. Don’t count out one of the best-rated pass rushers: Kwity Paye, Greg Rousseau, Jayson Oweh.

Colts Named Big Offseason Winners

The Eagles believed they got great value for Carson Wentz when they swapped the one-time franchise quarterback for a pair of Day 2 picks. Roseman called it a “win-win” for the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. And he might be right, especially if that second-round pick meets the prerequisites set forth and turns into a first-rounder.

Full terms of the Carson Wentz trade, per sources (ESPN 1st) … Colts get: QB Carson Wentz. Eagles get: 2021 3rd-round pick, 2022 2nd-round pick*. * 2022 2nd-rounder becomes a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75% of Indy's offensive snaps, or 70% and the Colts make the playoffs. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 18, 2021

That didn’t stop Bleacher Report from listing the Wentz trade among their 2021 Free Agency Awards for the Colts. Here is what Brad Gagnon wrote:

I’m down with Indianapolis’ gamble that the former standout’s disastrous 2020 campaign in Philly was an aberration and that he can bounce back. It’s worth giving up a pair of Day 2 draft picks, one of which is a year away and can only become a first-rounder if Wentz hits playing-time incentives. And what amounts to a two-year, $47.4 million deal with two team option years on the end isn’t backbreaking for an Indy team that is smart with its money.

