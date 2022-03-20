NFL Insider Explains Why Deshaun Watson Declined Eagles Offer

The Philadelphia Eagles did their due diligence on Deshaun Watson, according to multiple reports. They went so far as to send an investigator down to Houston and closely examined the legal ramifications stemming from 22 civil lawsuits related to sexual misconduct.
Ultimately, Watson went to the Cleveland Browns in the blockbuster trade of the offseason. That’s not to say the Eagles weren’t interested. According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Watson wouldn’t waive his no-trade clause for Philly and “nothing ever developed.”
Why? Well, turns out Watson is good friends with Jalen Hurts and the two share the same sports agent. The three-time Pro Bowler didn’t want to steal Hurts’ job, per Wilson.
“I would say there was a fair amount of teams, but what we tried to do was bring the teams that had a legitimate interest, and that was based off the compensation that was presented,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio said, via Wilson. “Going back to the earlier questions, I think there was a certain threshold that I had established in order to make it a legitimate discussion, and if we got to that point then we could engage further.”
Watson is a polarizing figure due to the serious allegations leveled against him. Yes, he was cleared of criminal charges, but it certainly would have rubbed some people the wrong way to have him as the face of the Eagles’ franchise.
Unnecessary Drama Over Hurt’s Twitter Bio
There was some strange drama brewing about Hurts after internet sleuths pointed out that he had removed “Eagles QB” from his Twitter bio. And Hurts’ location stated “Houston,” not Philadelphia. People were trying to connect the dots on an impending trade for Watson. That turned out to be way too much unnecessary inuendo.
Hurts’ Twitter bio hasn’t changed in five years, according to his agent Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports. Looks like it was all much ado about nothing, to quote William Shakespeare.
Randall Cunningham ‘All In’ on Hurts
Hurts is officially entrenched as the starting quarterback in Philly for 2022. The Watson rumors can be put to bed. Ditto for the Russell Wilson ones after he went to Denver. The former Alabama and Oklahoma standout will enter his third year without having to look over his shoulder.
And it’ll be the first time since Hurts’ high school days that he is operating with the same offensive play-caller for two years in a row.
Hurts has all the tools to succeed, especially if the Eagles add another receiver through the draft. Legendary quarterback Randall Cunningham is “all in” on Hurts and explained why during a recent appearance on “NFL Now.”
“I’m all in with Jalen. I loved him as a person, his character,” Cunningham said. “I’ve seen the interviews that he’s done, I love his ability. I’ve watched him since he was at Alabama and Oklahoma, and then to see him go to Philly, I’m like, ‘Wow, what a blessing.’ I think that they just need to give him time to develop.”
