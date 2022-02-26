Eagles Sent ‘Investigator’ to Dig Around Pro Bowl QB: Report

Let’s take a much-needed break from the Russell Wilson Watch to check-in on another Pro Bowl quarterback potentially on the move. It’s no secret that the Philadelphia Eagles have been interested in Deshaun Watson from the moment he requested a trade out of Houston. According to reports, team owner Jeffrey Lurie already green-lighted a deal.

Watson, of course, remains mired in legal drama stemming from 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct. That stuff will play itself out in the courts in the coming weeks and months. In the meantime, the three-time Pro Bowler continues to seek a trade and several teams are doing their due diligence. His preferred destination was Miami, but they have publicly committed to Tua Tagovailoa.

The Eagles? Well, they made a similar public commitment to Jalen Hurts. He is the franchise starter for 2022, although don’t count them out from “revisiting” a trade for Watson. According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, general manager Howie Roseman sent a private investigator to Houton last season to look into Watson’s legal troubles. Philadelphia has long been enamored with getting the former No. 12 overall pick in a midnight green jersey.

One non-starter is that Watson has previously refused to waive his no-trade clause for Philadelphia, per Wilson. That could change with Miami out of the mix, especially when considering the three first-round picks in the Eagles’ ammo clip.

“The Philadelphia Eagles did significant due diligence on Watson and his legal situation last year with general manager Howie Roseman intensely researching the matter and even sending an investigator to Houston, according to league sources,” Wilson wrote. “Ideally, this situation could be revisited due to the Eagles’ draft capital and, what if, Hurts could be included in a potential swap.”

The Latest on Watson’s Legal Troubles

ESPN reported earlier this week that a Houston judge ruled that Watson can be “questioned under oath” on nine of the 22 civil lawsuits filed against him. According to John Barr, the Harris County District Attorney could decide by April 1 whether Watson will be criminally charged after a motion to delay his deposition was denied.

Meanwhile, Watson continues to seek a trade out of Houston amid the backdrop of allegations of sexual misconduct. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that the Miami Dolphins won’t make a move until his civil cases are settled. The Carolina Panthers have been identified as another suitor, but Watson won’t waive his no-trade clause for them. The disgruntled Texans signal-caller is also “eyeing” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN.

Brian Dawkins Backs Jalen Hurts

Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins recently gave an interview to NBC Sports Philadelphia where he backed Jalen Hurts. The Eagles legend didn’t come right and say that the third-year quarterback should be the franchise quarterback, but he expressed confidence in his calm demeanor and “level of fight.” Dawkins sounds like he’s good with sticking with Hurts in 2022.

“(Jalen is) someone who’s able to be even-keeled with some of the more tumultuous things that can happen to a player,” Dawkins told John Clark. “So he has a level of fight in him that you should love. And the fact that the dude is extremely talented on the field. So it’s not like he’s all of a sudden at the best he’s ever going to be in (what was) really his rookie year.”