Buccaneers Make Final Decision on Potential Eagles Trade Target

Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White may have requested a trade out of Tampa Bay but the franchise doesn’t appear ready to give him what he wants. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht told reporters he has “no intention” of trading White when he met with the media on April 13. Remember, the 25-year-old is under contract.

White is scheduled to earn $11.7 million in 2023 (via Spotrac) after the Buccaneers picked up his fifth-year option. Unfortunately, he has expressed unhappiness, via ESPN’s Jenna Laine, with the way negotiations have been going on a long-term contract extension. White is “fed up” and wants out, although it doesn’t sound like the higher ups in Tampa Bay care all that much.

“First of all, we all have all the respect in the world for Devin. He’s done some great things for us as a player and we look forward to more from him in the future,” Licht told reporters, via Rick Stroud. “He’s on our team and we are looking forward to the season and gearing up for the season with the draft right now, free agency, and we’re looking forward to him being part of this team. And, if he has the kind of year that we all think he is capable of, then hopefully we can put this to rest and everybody’s happy.”

To be a real man, you are going to go through adversity, fight your way back, fall & get back up . @VonMiller 🙏🏾 — DEVIN WHITE (@DevinWhite__40) March 23, 2023

When asked to clarify if the Buccaneers had intentions to trade White, Licht replied: “No intention.”

Bucs GM Jason Licht on Devin White’s request for a trade. pic.twitter.com/p3nBFGIUNl — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) April 13, 2023

Eagles Linked to Devin White: Greedy Williams Connection

The Eagles always find themselves linked to high-priced players looking for a change of scenery. Philadelphia has become a “premier destination” for free agents and trade candidates, so it wasn’t shocking to hear White’s name come up in conversation.

Those cries only grew louder following some social media banter between Greedy Williams and White on Instagram. White even acknowledged that his favorite color is green.

Green my fav color ! But 40 & 45 my #’s 🤠💚 Appreciate the love #🏆 https://t.co/AFMjqUXorJ — DEVIN WHITE (@DevinWhite__40) March 27, 2023

Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski broke down why a potential move for White might not be in the cards. His production on the field just doesn’t meet the eye test, especially when considering the boatload of draft picks and guaranteed money he would command in a trade scenario.

Kempski wrote: “White has been widely criticized by followers of the Bucs for missed tackles in the run game and struggles covering running backs and tight ends in the passing game. He is talented, but he is a flawed player, and it sounds like he expects to make substantially more money than the almost $12 million he is already making. Pass.”

Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White, who recently requested a trade, commented on new #Eagles CB Greedy Williams post “Philly 🦅,” a couple weeks back saying: “Let’s make it happen” 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/kZY2idkwGT — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 11, 2023

Eagles Seem Satisfied with Linebacker Depth

The Eagles are planning to begin the year with Nakobe Dean and Nicholas Morrow entrenched as the starting linebackers. Dean, the second-year player out of Georgia, basically red-shirted his rookie year but flashed tremendous potential in small spurts last preseason.

Meanwhile, Morrow inked a one-year deal to switch zip codes after leading the Chicago Bears in tackles (116) last year. The Eagles also have depth pieces to push them at training camp in Kyron Johnson, Patrick Johnson, Shaun Bradley, Christian Elliss, and Davion Taylor.