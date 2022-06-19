Eagles Rookie Records Blistering Time After Bonding with Jalen Hurts

Rookie receiver Devon Allen hasn’t even put on his Philadelphia Eagles’ uniform, yet the expectations for the blazing fast track star continue to build. The two-time Olympian posted another blistering number in the 110-meter hurdles, running it in 13.16 seconds at a Diamond League event in Paris, France on June 18.

The victory marked Allen’s third win in the event since June 12. The 27-year-old took first place in 13.22 seconds at a Diamond League event in Oslo, Norway on June 16, right after torching the field in 12.84 seconds at the New York Grand Prix on June 12. The latter was the third-fastest time in the history of the 110-meter hurdles.

Olympic hurdler and @Eagles WR @DevonAllen13 is at it again! He scored his second victory in one week in the men's 110m hurdles at #DiamondLeague Oslo. (🎥 @NBCOlympics)pic.twitter.com/iKLSbcGWWk — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) June 16, 2022

Allen has a few more races slotted on his calendar this summer, highlighted by the World Athletics Championships which run from July 15-July 24 in Eugene, Oregon. That race will be a homecoming for Allen who spent four years at the University of Oregon where he ran track and played football for the Ducks. That was the last time Allen stepped foot on the gridiron. He hasn’t played organized football since 2016.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles Wowed by Allen’s Speed, Show Support at Penn Relays

Allen worked his way onto scouts’ radars after posting an unofficial time of 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash at his Oregon Pro Day. According to Oregon Live, Allen also had a 34.5-inch vertical jump and ran the three-cone drill in 7.23 seconds and 20-yard shuttle in 4.55 seconds.

It’s good to get a fast time on paper,” Allen said, via James Crepea. “That’s why I ran it; I probably didn’t have to run it, but I wanted to do all the drills.”

Darius Slay on attending the Penn Relays and watching Devon Allen: "That thing was lit! I kind of miss my track days, that looked way more fun than playing in a game honestly, that looked fun." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) May 4, 2022

Many NFL general managers saw Allen’s numbers and started drooling, including Howie Roseman. He immediately picked up the phone and inked the Olympian to a three-year rookie contract.

“Obviously with Devon you see just flat-out speed,” Roseman said on April 30.

Allen has been flashing that speed all summer, starting with his electrifying finish in the 110-meter hurdles at the Penn Relays. He ran that in 13.11 seconds, with new teammate Darius Slay sitting in the stands.

“He is a phenomenal teammate, and he was right there with him watching him win the 110 hurdles today,” Roseman said of Slay. “What did he run, a 13.1, 13.11? Yeah, that’s amazing. [Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan] Gannon ran something like a 14.25 in high school. You guys will have to look that up, but obviously that’s nowhere near what Devon is running.”

Allen Enjoys Crawfish Boil with Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts continues to bond and build relationships with all his teammates, especially the new ones. Allen revealed that Hurts had him over his house for a crawfish boil. That’s right, the starting quarterback is treating every player on the roster the same. His No. 1 receiver is just as important as No. 8.

“He’s a great leader,” Allen said, via John Clark. “I think something that’s important is to try to build a relationship and rapport with all of your teammates. The first week I was there he invited me over for dinner. We had a crawfish boil. So that was pretty cool.”