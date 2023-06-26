Eagles Speedster ‘Doing That First’ Amid Complicated Decision

Philadelphia Eagles receiver Devon Allen is one of the fastest men in the world. The two-time Olympic hurdler will be looking to earn a spot on the 53-man roster once training camp opens on July 25. One problem, Allen may have to decide between the racing track and the football field.

The 28-year-old lightning bolt competed in the USATF Grand Prix on June 24 where he posted his quickest time this year in the 110-meter hurdles. He crossed the finish line in a blazing fast time of 13.04 seconds, which was second place behind Daniel Roberts (13.01) and tied him for the fourth-fastest time in the world this year.

Allen, a two-sport star in football and track at the University of Oregon, has the USATF Outdoor Championships — July 6-9 at his alma mater in Eugene, Oregon — next in his sights. If he finishes in the top three there, then he earns a spot in the World Athletic Championship.

Great, right? Kind of. The event is scheduled for August 18-27 in Budapest, Hungary, which directly conflicts with Eagles’ training camp. Allen addressed the impending decision between track and football with KVAL’s Sports Director Hayden Herrera on June 21. First things first, Allen has to win at the USATF Outdoor Championships.

“Yeah, I still don’t have a plan of what I’m going to do with worlds being, you know, during training camp,” Allen told Herrera. “But, obviously, it’d be nice to compete at worlds and also it would be nice to be at training camp so I can make the 53-man roster. So, obviously, it’s going be a little bit of a decision, but I’m not going to worry about that, like I said, until I make the world championship team. You know, USA is a competitive meet, and just gotta focus on, you know, doing that first.”

13.04 for @DevonAllen13 in NYC, Daniel Roberts takes the win pic.twitter.com/y4aM0B8TuQ — Hayden Herrera (@haydenherrera) June 24, 2023

Eagles Speedster Wins Big at Penn Relays

Allen has upped his time in all five of the 110-meter hurdle events he’s participated in this year, including a repeat win at the Penn Relays. He edged Rafael Pereira of Brazil in a photo finish in that one on April 29: 13.457 seconds to 13.459 seconds.

The Eagles inked Allen to a three-year deal in 2022 in what was viewed as a “leave no stone unturned” move. He hadn’t played organized football since 2016, but the franchise took a flier on the fleet-footed hurdler after watching him record an unofficial 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He spent the 2022 campaign on the Eagles’ practice squad.

Devon Allen’s official 40-yard dash time at Oregon’s pro day: 4.35 seconds. Only five receivers ran faster at this year’s NFL Combine. “They didn’t expect the track guy to run slow.” pic.twitter.com/kzyeYhxKkn — Jarrid Denney (@jarrid_denney) April 2, 2022

Looking to Make an Impact on Special Teams

There had been loose talk about Allen possibly being activated prior to the Super Bowl and returning kicks on the biggest stage. That never happened, although speculation suggests he could compete with Britain Covey for return duties this year at camp. Special teams coordinator Michael Clay coached him up throughout the 2022 season and saw growth every step of the way.

“Kudos to Devon. You take six years off anything it’s going to be a little rusty,” Clay told reporters. “He came in every day, got better every day, made some plays out there when we gave him the opportunities. So it’s him keeping that confidence going and just coaching him every day, regardless if he’s on practice squad or not.”