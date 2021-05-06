DeVonta Smith Working Out with ‘Sure-Handed’ Ex-Eagles Player

DeVonta Smith has made a positive first impression since landing in the Philadelphia Eagles’ nest. He’s drawn self-admitted comparisons to Allen Iverson in the toughness department while channeling Philly’s Super Bowl vibes in an epic hype video. Smith has hit all the right notes.

So why is he working out with one of the city’s most polarizing receivers? Smith was spotted working out with former first-round pick Nelson Agholor as the two practiced “backside mechanics” at an undisclosed location. Agholor inked a mind-numbing $24 million deal with the New England Patriots after a career year. He hauled in 48 balls for 896 yards — 18.7 yards-per-catch, second-best in the NFL — and eight touchdowns as the deep threat for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

closer look at that Nelson Agholor drop. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/IzntqUl564 — MF David Deery (@MFDavidDeery) September 16, 2019

Odd choice for a workout partner, huh? Agholor was chosen 20th overall by the Eagles in 2015 and spent his first five seasons in midnight green. His contributions during the 2017 Super Bowl run were indispensable, mixed with understated leadership in the locker room and genuine honesty in the media. Unfortunately, Agholor’s legacy became known for crucial dropped passes and a silly meme that went nuclear. It’ll be curious to get Smith’s take on that and how he got to know Agholor. There is no traceable evidence of their paths crossing.

DeVonta Smith working out with Nelson Agholor. That first-round Eagles WR connection… pic.twitter.com/YuGLBklq9P — Adam Hermann (@adamwhermann) May 5, 2021

Smith Channeling Inner Iverson’s Inner ‘Dog’

Back to those comparisons to Iverson for a minute. Smith’s size came into question throughout the pre-draft process after he initially weighed in at 166 pounds. He has since put himself up to 174 pounds, but that’s still considered light for an NFL receiver. Hence why everyone keeps thinking of that “6-foot shooting guard from Georgetown” when they watch Smith’s college tape.

The former Alabama standout has seen and heard those comparisons. And he welcomes them.

“I’ve heard people tell me I remind them of him,” Smith told NBC10’s John Clark. “Just because of the dog that I have, just because you’re under-sized, but no matter what, you’re not going to back down to anybody. I just always had that dog in me just to never back down from anybody.”

Devonta Smith Highlights, Amite 2017 G 2016-02-16T10:37:26Z

It’s only fitting that Smith played basketball growing up on the playground, then parlayed that into a successful high school hoops career. He was named a second-team All-State selection as a senior at Amite High School in Louisiana.

“With basketball, I played the one through the four, so sometimes I was in the post, so just that mentality,” Smith said of his basketball career. “That grit mentality just to go in there just to bang, to be scrappy, that carried over to football.”

Jalen Hurts Working Out with Eagles Teammates

On Tuesday, Jalen Hurts was spotted working out with some Eagles skill players, including Miles Sanders, Dallas Goedert, and John Hightower. He was seen getting practice reps in with Greg Ward, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, and Jason Huntley on Wednesday. The new quarterback certainly understands the value of hard work.

Jalen Hurts is once again working out with Ward, Reagor, Watkins, and Huntley today. He worked out with Hightower, Sanders, and Goedert yesterday. People keep talking up Hurts' work ethic, and it's very clear why.#Eagles (via @Quincy_Avery) pic.twitter.com/VUtDiy53ci — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) May 5, 2021

Hurts recently reflected on his journey from the draft to his rookie year during a recent podcast with Giovanni Hamilton.

“I’d advise anyone in life that once you accomplish a goal you set another one,” Hurts said. “And when they [the Eagles] called I was just so excited. I was really just ready to go, ready to get to work, and help the team in any way I could.”

