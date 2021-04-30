Nick Sirianni Teases DeVonta Smith’s Role in Eagles Offense

The biggest lingering question remaining about DeVonta Smith has nothing to do with his size. That’s been addressed multiple times. It has to do with his role in the Philadelphia Eagles’ revamped offense under new head coach Nick Sirianni.

Smith, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, largely played the X receiver spot at Alabama where he racked up 1,856 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns in 2020. That spot was mainly filled by Travis Fulgham last season for the Eagles, but it’s not guaranteed to be returned to him. He’ll have to earn it with a strong training camp, with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside loosely in the mix.

Sirianni was asked about what Smith’s role might be in his offense on Thursday night, an hour after the Eagles made him the 10th overall pick in the draft. The 39-year-old coach wouldn’t reveal one because he plans to throw him all over the formation.

“Yeah, as far as just where he fits in the offense I think if you look at any offense that I’ve been a part of for the past eight years, we move our guys around all over the place,” Sirianni said. “So to say he plays ‘F’ in the slot, to say he plays the ‘X’, he plays the ‘Z’, yes, he’ll play all those things because we move our guys around, how we want to get them the ball. What I saw in DeVonta was just a guy who can consistently win one-on-one. It’s a little different with how he does it. He does it with speed, quickness. He does it at the top of the route, beginning of the route, off the line of scrimmage.”

Nick Sirianni says he will move Devonta Smith all over the place. He says Devonta consistently wins one on one and on crossing routes he can run away from the defense.

Nick says he has very good YAK ability with speed and consistently catches the ball

pic.twitter.com/IpRhLjJmn1 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 30, 2021

Smith Responds to Press Coverage Concerns

Smith’s diminutive frame was the leading topic of debate heading into the draft, mainly because he’ll be tasked with fighting off press coverage in the NFL. He’ll be lined up closely at the line of scrimmage against much bigger players, like Dallas Cowboys stud cornerback Trevon Diggs (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) twice a year. No need to worry. Smith can handle it.

Asked DeVonta Smith about his favorite route: "Any route." #Eagles — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) April 30, 2021

“I faced it every day at practice, faced it every weekend in a game. I think I’ll do good,” Smith said of fighting off press coverage. “I mean, I’m not getting drafted here just because I didn’t do that. So I feel like I’m going to be successful and just keep perfecting my craft and being myself and everything will work out.”

Smith also was asked to describe his favorite route to run in the passing game. No one was ready for his mind-blowing answer. “Any route,” Smith said.

Giants Fans Offer Interesting Take on Pick

The Eagles caught a ton of heat in the regular-season finale when they benched Jalen Hurts in what was seen as a tanking effort. They wanted to secure a top-10 pick and they did by losing to the Washington Football Team.

Philadelphia originally scored the No. 6 pick before trading down to No. 12 and then back up to No. 10 to grab Smith. On Thursday, angry New York Giants fans flocked to social media to troll the Eagles for “treachery” in “screwing” them out of Smith. He was the player the Giants really wanted at No. 11, according to reports.

So the eagles throwing that game last season cost the Giants a playoff game & Devonta Smith. — Tom Izzo (@TomIzzoWFAN) April 30, 2021

New York ended up with receiver Kadarius Toney in the first round. The former Florida standout was rated as a top-five receiver in his own right, but many felt it was a reach to take him as high as the Giants did. Never mind that they acquired a haul of future draft picks in a draft-day trade with the Chicago Bears. The Giants received the Bears’ first-rounder (No. 20) and fifth-rounder this year, plus Chicago’s first- and fourth-rounders next year.

Gettleman wanted a WR specifically DeVonta Smith it wasn't a big secret 10 DAL

11 NYG

12 PHI PHI traded up w DAL to leapfrog Gettleman & draft Smith Gettleman was so shook he traded down for the 1st time in his career & STILL went WR, reaching ​massively for Kadarius Toney — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 30, 2021

