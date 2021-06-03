Contract Details Revealed for DeVonta Smith, 3 Other Eagles Rookies

DeVonta Smith became the highest-paid receiver on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday after inking his rookie deal. The 10th overall pick in this year’s draft got a four-year, $20.1 million deal, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The contract is fully guaranteed through 2025.

His $5.03 million average annual salary ranks just below Jalen Reagor ($3.32 million per year). Smith said the money was going straight into the bank before thanking his agent and promising to get to work. The 22-year-old hopes his rookie contract is the first of many more hefty paydays down the line.

“This is what I’ve been working for but ultimately I’m not done. I’m not playing this game just to get one contract,” Smith told reporters. “I expect to get many more contracts coming but ultimately it comes down to me working. If I keep working the way that I’ve been working and handle my business, then that time will come.”

The Eagles began their second week of spring OTAs on June 2 as Smith continues his reunion tour with quarterback Jalen Hurts. The two were teammates at the University of Alabama in 2017 and 2018. Smith and Hurts are hoping to build that college chemistry back up in the NFL. It starts with paying attention to the small details.

“It’s going good, just getting better every day, working on the small details for everything we’re doing,” Smith said. “He’s definitely more experienced now. He’s way smarter. He’s learned a lot more so I mean he’s growing and I’m growing. We’re trying to get everything right.”

Eagles Sign 3 Other Rookies to Contracts

Smith wasn’t the only Eagles rookie to sign his first contract. The team agreed to terms with three other guys: third-round defensive tackle Milton Williams, fourth-round cornerback Zech McPhearson, fifth-round running back Kenneth Gainwell.

Eagles sign four of their 2021 draft picks: DeVonta Smith, Milton Williams, Zech McPhearson, and Kenneth Gainwell. pic.twitter.com/THubwRkTAl — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 3, 2021

Williams inked a four-year, $5.1 million deal while McPhearson signed a four-year, $4.2 million deal. Gainwell gets a four-year deal worth $3.8 million. The Eagles have five other rookies left to sign prior to training camp, including second-rounder Landon Dickerson. The former Alabama standout offensive lineman is recovering from a serious left knee injury and tightrope surgery.

“Not going to set a timetable on Landon and his return, but he is working hard,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. “We got a great training staff and great strength staff that are working hard with him to get him ready to go as soon as he’s able to.”

Smith’s Relationship with Julio Jones

Smith wasn’t about to start recruiting Julio Jones to Philly — unlike a certain other Eagles player — but he did talk about the relationship the two former Alabama receivers share. Jones returned to his alma mater in Tuscaloosa when Smith was there and sat down with the Heisman Trophy winner to share some wisdom. His biggest takeaway from the visit was to mimic Jones’ mentality, including the way he positions himself at the line of scrimmage.

Most 200-yard receiving games in Alabama history: Jerry Jeudy, Julio Jones, O.J. Howard combined: 3

DeVonta Smith: 4 Respectfully, @DeVontaSmith_6 is showing out #RollTideRoll pic.twitter.com/kuQKCRJL0I — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 6, 2020

“I worked with Julio one time before. He’s a great guy. He’s most definitely somebody who I’ve looked up to since I was young,” Smith said. “Just having him come back to Alabama, just dropping knowledge on me, it helped me a lot and he’s one of the top receivers in the league so everyone watches him. Everybody watches the things he does, everybody tries to take something from his game and put it in theirs.”