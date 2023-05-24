Eagles Working Out ‘Incredibly Tenacious’ 3-Time Champion: Report

Beefing up the offensive line isn’t necessarily a priority for the Philadelphia Eagles, but you have to pounce on raw talent when it’s available. D.J. Fluker is the perfect case study for what hard work and determination can do.

The former first-round pick out of Alabama recently worked out for the Eagles, according to Jordan Schultz. Fluker hasn’t played a snap since leaving the Baltimore Ravens after the 2020 season but reports say he has been “working tirelessly to get into shape,” including shedding 40 pounds off his massive 6-foot-5 frame. He was last listed at 342 pounds. Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland mentored him at Alabama where Fluker won three college national championships.

Fluker suited up for the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad in 2021 but was released three days after being signed. In addition to the Jaguars and Ravens, the 32-year-old has served stints with the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, and Las Vegas Raiders. He has made 96 starts while playing in 108 career games since going 11th overall in 2013. Scouts believed he had enough athleticism and skill to become a “top-notch starting right tackle” in the NFL.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Stoner wrote: “A hard-working and incredibly tenacious player who consistently resets the line of scrimmage in the run game, Fluker will greatly appeal to teams whose power running games need an immediate shot in the arm.”

Eagles Always Stocked Along Offensive Line

The one area on the field where the Eagles are always flooded with talent is along the offensive line. They churn out more studs than Budweiser does Clydesdales. The latest developmental project is Tyler Steen who was drafted 65th overall out of Alabama.

The 6-foot-6, 321-pounder was a starting left tackle in college but he’ll cross-train at guard and tackle. The Eagles need to replace Isaac Seumalo at right guard, with Steen and second-year man Cam Jurgens the early favorites to compete for the job. Jack Driscoll and Sua Opeta will be in the mix there, too.

All-Pro center Jason Kelce recently spoke about the open competition at right guard. He made sure to let everyone know how much the team was going to miss Seumalo while expressing excitement over watching the new guys duke it out.

“We’re not going to replace Isaac,” Kelce told reporters, via NFL Media. “There is going to be someone new in there, and they are going to have their attributes that they are going to excel with, and I’m looking forward to seeing who does a really good job with that.”

Starters Among Best in National Football League

Head coach Nick Sirianni never ceases to be amazed by the excellence of his starting offensive line. He appeared to slip during a recent press conference and lump Cam Jurgens in with the first unit, too. The would-be successor to Jason Kelce at center appears to have the inside track at the right guard spot entering training camp.

Sirianni said: “When I say that about offensive linemen, when you look at our offensive line and you go left to right and you go, Jordan [Mailata], and you go Landon [Dickerson] and you go Kelce and you go Cam [Jurgens] and you go Lane [Johnson] and obviously we’ve got other offensive linemen. Those are guys we’ve drafted high or have made the Pro Bowl. All of those guys have unique physical traits, like really unique physical traits.”