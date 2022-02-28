NFL Rumors: Eagles Could Deal 1st Round Pick for ‘Freak of Nature’

There’s a rumor coming out of Seattle that doesn’t involve a guy wearing a No. 3 jersey. This one centers on DK Metcalf and what the Seahawks might seek in a trade for their 24-year-old Pro Bowl receiver.

Forget Russell Wilson, the Philadelphia Eagles should be all-in on Metcalf if there’s any shred of truth to him being on the trading block. Metcalf was the one who got away in the 2019 NFL Draft, better known as the 6-foot-4, 235-pound “freak of nature” ignored by the Eagles’ front office that year.

He has gone on to burn the Eagles: 20 receptions for 372 yards and a touchdown in three career matchups, including a 17-9 playoff win. Metcalf is a certified stud tailor-made to pair alongside DeVonta Smith. The thought of the Seahawks moving on from one of the best pass-catchers in football might sound ludicrous yet it’s a possibility.

According to The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar, Metcalf could be available this offseason if a team were willing to give up a first-round draft pick. Metcalf’s contract expires after the 2022 season and Seattle owns zero first-rounders in 2022. The Seahawks may be compelled to move their best offensive weapon, especially if they trade Wilson and start a complete rebuild.

The Eagles have no answer for DK Metcalf!! Slay is elite, but that tells you just how elite Metcalf is!! — Seth Joyner (@sethjoyner) December 1, 2020

Dugar wrote: “Seattle would have no problem finding someone willing to give up a first-round pick — perhaps an early one — for the right to acquire Metcalf and sign him to an extension that pays him like one of the best players at his position (about $22 million per year).”

There is precedent to Seattle making a move, too. The franchise traded defensive end Frank Clark to Kansas City for a 2019 first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick, per Dugar. Metcalf is at the top of his game, ranking fifth in receiving touchdowns (29), 10th in receiving yards (3,170), and 17th in receptions (216) since 2019.

Always here for a DK hype video from @NikoCarste pic.twitter.com/GDF4ANM4EI — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) February 25, 2022

span style=”color: #000000;”>The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on Roster Bubble

The Eagles drafted J.J. Arcega-Whiteside seven spots ahead of Metcalf in 2019, a decision that continues to haunt their dreams.

"They gonna have to hit me harder than that."@dkm14 is a freak of nature 😳 pic.twitter.com/S8lrqVBuTq — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 5, 2020

General manager Howie Roseman hinted at medical and off-the-field concerns about Metcalf when he explained his reasoning at the time. Three years later, Roseman is probably willing to admit he was wrong.

Arcega-Whiteside — other than being a good blocker/special teams player — has done little to warrant a second-round selection. Remember, the Stanford product went 57th overall in 2019. He has accumulated just 16 catches for 290 yards and one touchdown, with that lone score coming on a fumble recovery in the end zone. He’s been the definition of a bust, one clearly on the roster bubble entering 2022 training camp.

Last night, DK Metcalf caught his 10th career TD, counting the postseason. JJ Arcega-Whiteside has 10 career catches, counting the postseason. pic.twitter.com/3TZL12zDaD — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞 (@RochesRWinners) September 21, 2020

ESPN’s Tim McManus already named Arcega-Whiteside a “potential cut candidate.” Ditto for The Athletic’s Zach Berman. And Heavy had him off the roster last year in favor of Travis Fulgham.

Eagles Heading to Mexico City?

The NFL announced that five teams will be playing “home games” in different countries this season as part of the 2022 International Games. Those teams include the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers. The Buccaneers are headed to Germany; the Cardinals to Mexico; and the Saints, Jaguars, Packers will be playing at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Why should Eagles fans care? Well, Philadelphia has an away contest scheduled versus Arizona in 2022. It’s entirely possible that the Eagles could be flying down to Mexico City. It would mark the first international game for the team since 2018 when they beat the Jaguars 24-18 in London.