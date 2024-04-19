Eagles WR A.J. Brown Reacts to Tom Brady Photo ‘Controversy’

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is squashing any potential “controversy” when it comes to his social media activity.

The star receiver changed his profile picture on Instagram to former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Brown — who has shut down rumors of his unhappiness in Philadelphia in the past — responded to the “controversy” by saying he made Brady his profile picture because he’s his favorite player of all time.

“TB12 is my favorite player ever,” Brown wrote on X on Thursday, April 18, which has since been deleted. “I watched ‘The Dynasty’ and it brought back some memories from my childhood. Go look up what he did in 2015 when he was doubted/disrespected. Yeah I see the disrespect. Motivated … yes. That’s it I Did not think changing my [profile picture] to the greatest QB ever would cause controversy. Take Care.”

Brown also responded to a post — it’s also since been deleted — that mentioned how he should have known that posting a profile pic of Brady would stir controversy.

“I don’t live by the world rules,” Brown replied. “He’s retired and is the best person to touch a football. It’s not that serious.”

A.J. Brown Previously Shut Down Rumors of Unhappiness

It’s also worth mentioning that Brown grew up a Patriots fan and said he cried when the team did not select him with the No. 32 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Instead, they selected N’Keal Harry, who emerged as a bust and was traded after just three seasons with the Patriots.

As mentioned earlier, this isn’t the first time Brown has publicly addressed — and shut down — the idea that he’s unhappy with the Eagles. The 25-year-old star stressed that he wants to be in Philadelphia during a live interview on local station 94.1 WIP back in February.

”I think that’s sort of B.S. I’m not going to get into me and his relationship on the air, but it’s total B.S.,” Brown said when it comes to his relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts. “It wasn’t a problem when I was on my six-game streak. They weren’t talking about that then, but they’re talking about it when we’re losing.”

Brown also shut down the notion that he wants to be traded.

”Why would someone think I wasn’t even happy?” Brown said. “I want to be here. It’s as simple as that. I love where I’m at, it’s simple as that, next question.”

Patriots ‘Inquired’ About Potential A.J. Brown Trade

While Brown is adamant that he doesn’t want to be traded from Philadelphia, that isn’t stopping teams from inquiring about the three-time Pro Bowl receiver. According to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Patriots “inquired” about a trade involving Brown. However, the Eagles “shut them down” as Brown isn’t available.

“Philadelphia has gotten inquiries on A.J. Brown,” Breer said, mentioning the Patriots as one of those teams. “They have shut them all down and told other teams that he is not available.”

The fact that the Eagles lost six of their remaining seven games at the end of the 2023 season isn’t helping matters when it comes to potential hot topics and storylines. If Philadelphia bounces back and starts strong in 2024, all of these rumors surrounding Brown will quickly fade away.