Eagles Have Chance at Trade for Seahawks’ Speedy Playmaker

The Philadelphia Eagles could be a “possible” landing spot for a speedy playmaker, as one writer notes.

As mentioned by The Athletic’s Bo Wulf, the Eagles could look to upgrade several key positions prior to the start of training camp. One of those positions listed is at wide receiver. As Wulf notes, one possible trade target is none other than Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge.

The former second-round draft pick could find himself off of the roster entering his third season after racking up just 17 catches for 122 yards and one touchdown during his career. Furthermore, the selection of former Ohio State standout Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft leaves little reason for Seattle to bring back Eskridge for a third season.

Why Seahawks Could Trade Dee Eskridge

“….The Seattle Seahawks used their second-round pick on Western Michigan’s Dee Eskridge. At 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, he has just 17 catches for 122 yards in two seasons and looks out of the picture after Seattle drafted Jaxon Smith-Njigba to complement DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett,” writes Wulf.

The Eagles are cemented at the top two receivers spots with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. However, the other receiver spots are up for grabs as returnee Quez Watkins will battle it out with free agent signing Olamide Zaccheaus for the No. 3 receiver job. Considering Watkins disappointed last season as the slot receiver — just 33 receptions for 354 yards — it’s clear Philadelphia is looking to upgrade at the No. 3 spot.

This is where Eskridge could potentially find a role in Philadelphia if the Eagles make a play for him.

With DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett locked in as Seattle’s top two receivers, Eskridge’s best scenario is likely as the Seahawks’ fourth receiver on the depth chart.

Eskridge has two years left on his rookie contract with roughly $3.5 million owed. If the Seahawks were to trade Eskridge, they would save $2.7 million over the next two seasons combined. The dead cap hit would be under $900K. In other words, Eskridge is very expendable.

Why Eagles Could Use Dee Eskridge

Despite his lackluster resume, Eskridge does have speed — something you can’t teach. In fact, he ran the 40-yard-dash from his Pro Day prior to the draft in 4.40 seconds. During his collegiate career at Western Michigan, the 5-foot-9 playmaker proved to be versatile, seeing playing time as a receiver, cornerback and kick returner. He actually led all FBS players with 213 all-purpose yards per game during the 2020 season.

As Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote in his scouting report of Eskridge prior to the draft, he has “gadget potential,” but also notes that he’s not a great route-runner.

“He’s not a great route-runner, will struggle with contested catches and lacks desired size, but he can really fly and has home run potential from anywhere on the field,” writes Zierlein. “Eskridge is a linear route-runner with good tempo when working down the field but will need a more limited route tree featuring crossing routes, slants, posts and over routes so he can rely on his speed rather than route-running. He can rise up and get the tall throws but catching through contact is where he is likely to struggle. He has gadget potential in the quick game and is a potentially dangerous kick returner, but his biggest selling point might be as a field stretcher from the slot.”

If the Seahawks decide Smith-Njigba is ready for substantial playing time, Seattle could shop Eskridge during the preseason. It’s worth noting that it was only as recently as last preseason when the Seahawks and Eagles pulled off a trade. In fact, Philadelphia traded wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside — another disappointing former second-round pick at receiver — for cornerback Ugo Amadi.

If the Eagles are aggressive in looking for another receiver, don’t be surprised if the two NFC squads make another preseason trade.