Eagles Could Sign Ex-Cowboys Playmaker for Playoff Run: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles could be adding a former Dallas Cowboys playmaker for their playoff run.

As reported by ESPN’s Field Yates on Tuesday, December 27, the Eagles are hosting former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a tryout. Jarwin spent five seasons with Dallas before he was released during the 2022 offseason.

“An interesting tryout for the Eagles today: former Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin,” says Yates. “Injuries limited Jarwin to just 9 games the last two seasons, but he was a productive player with Dallas in 2018-2019.”

Jarwin Previously Served as Starting Tight End

The former undrafted free agent played 42 games and started 17 of them for the franchise, catching 70 passes for 780 yards and eight touchdowns. While he mostly served as a backup during his tenure with the Cowboys, he entered the 2020 season as the starting tight end following Jason Witten’s retirement, signing a three-year, $24.25 million contract extension in the offseason. However, an ACL injury in the season opener led to him missing the remainder of the year.

Dalton Schultz’s emergence as the lead tight end led to Jarwin serving as a backup upon his return in 2021. Jarwin’s career-best season was in 2019 when he caught 31 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns.

The Eagles’ current group of tight ends include starter Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra. Philadelphia’s other tight end, Tyree Jackson, was placed on injured reserve prior to the team’s game versus the Cowboys in Week 16 due to a knee injury.

Goedert — one of the team’s top pass-catchers with 46 catches for 611 yards and three touchdowns — recently returned from his own injury during the Eagles’ Week 16 matchup versus the Cowboys. The 27-year-old Goedert had actually missed five games due to a shoulder injury that resulted in a stint on injured reserve.

Philadelphia is lacking depth at tight end beyond Goedert, which may be a big reason why they’re interested in Jarwin. The 24-year-old Jack Stoll is the next man up, but he plays a minor role in the receiving game, having caught just 11 passes for 123 yards while appearing in 51 percent of the Eagles’ offensive snaps. Meanwhile, rookie sixth-round draft pick Calcaterra has also played a minimal role, catching just five passes for 81 yards.

Another possible reason why the Eagles could be looking Jarwin’s way is his familiarity with their offensive system. He played three seasons under offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Philadelphia is looking at a potential divisional round matchup with their division rivals if they clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

We’ll see if the Eagles ultimately sign the veteran tight end as they brace for their playoff run.

Eagles Refuse to Commit to Starter at QB Against Saints

As Jalen Hurts recovers from his shoulder injury, head coach Nick Sirianni remains uncommitted to who will start at quarterback for Philadelphia in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints.

“We’ll see. One day at a time here,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. “We know how much he wanted to play last week and how much he did to get his body ready. Again, with Jalen, his body heals different than yours and mine, right? He’s going to do everything he can do to get himself healthy. If he’s healthy, he’ll play.”

Gardner Minshew would start for a second straight week if Hurts can’t go. The fourth-year quarterback had an impressive showing against the Cowboys in Week 16, throwing for 355 passing yards to go along with two touchdowns and two interceptions. However, the Eagles still lost to the Cowboys, 40-34.