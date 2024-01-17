Eagles Pro Bowler Projected to Leave, Potentially Sign With Cowboys

A notable Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler could be on the way out this offseason.

D’Andre Swift, who is coming off of his first Pro Bowl campaign after a 1,000-yard season, is entering free agency for the first time this offseason. As Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder writes, Swift could leave for another team in free agency, with the Dallas Cowboys mentioned as a potential destination.

“Last offseason proved that the free-agent market is cruel to running backs in today’s NFL, so Swift shouldn’t expect a large contract this spring,” writes Holder. “However, he is coming off a career year, rushing for over 1,000 yards for the first time as a pro and earning his first Pro Bowl appearance.”

According to Spotrac, Swift’s market value is $5.6 million per season for a total of $22.7 million across four years. Even in a bad and declining market for running backs, that would still just make Swift the 35th-highest paid back in the league.

However, his market value may be increased due to his versatility, as Holder mentions.

“The Georgia product also can catch passes out of the backfield with nearly 200 receptions and over 1,400 receiving yards in four years, which should help increase his value,” writes Holder. “When healthy, he’s a legitimate offensive weapon.”

Why D’Andre Swift Should Have Solid Market in Free Agency

There’s little doubt that Swift is one of the top dual-threat running backs in the league. Swift caught 39 balls this season and caught at least 46 balls in each of the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions despite starting just 16 total games.

In fact, Swift caught 62 passes during the 2021 season while playing just 67% of the offensive snaps, or 560 total. Swift ranked fourth among all running backs in receptions during that season, catching 62 passes. He caught a pass every nine offensive snaps, which was better than Najee Harris’ — who led all running backs with 74 receptions — reception every 13.2 snaps.

Why Cowboys Could Make Sense for D’Andre Swift

The Cowboys are brought up as a potential destination due to their own running back concerns. Tony Pollard — who took over as the starting back for the first time this season — is due to be a free agent. And while Pollard didn’t have a bad season — he had another 1,000-yard rushing campaign — his efficiency declined drastically in comparison to last year.

Pollard averaged just 4.0 yards per carry and 5.7 yards per reception during the 2023 season. By comparison, he averaged 5.2 yards per carry and 9.5 yards per reception during his Pro Bowl campaign in 2022.

It’s clear that Pollard is best used as a complementary back or in a dual-threat backfield rather than being relied on to be the No. 1 back. According to Spotrac, his market value is only slightly better than Swift’s at a projected $6.6 million per year across three seasons at a total of $19.8 million.

If the Cowboys feel Swift is a better No. 1 back than Pollard or if he ends up being a cheaper option in free agent, Dallas could simply sign the Eagles back over re-signing Pollard, who recently played under the $10.1 million franchise tag.

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that the Eagles won’t break the bank for Swift. They allowed their Pro Bowl running back from last season, Miles Sanders, to sign with the Carolina Panthers. Sanders ended up losing his starting job in Carolina and averaged just 3.3 yards per carry.

Philadelphia also has Kenneth Gainwell under contract for another season. Gainwell frequently split carries with Swift, carrying the ball 84 times for two touchdowns and 4.3 yards per carry.

Considering Swift is two years younger and coming off of a more efficient season than Pollard — he averaged 4.6 yards per carry this season — the Eagles back could realistically choose to sign with the team’s NFC East rival.