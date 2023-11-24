5 Best Fits for Derek Barnett, After Eagles Waive Former First-Round Pick

After failing to find a trade partner at last month’s NFL trade deadline, the Philadelphia Eagles made the expected decision to waive defensive end Derek Barnett.

Despite being chosen No. 14 overall by the Eagles in the 2017 NFL Draft, Barnett experienced a wildly inconsistent career during his time in Philadelphia, prior to tumbling down the depth chart this season.

Earlier this year, Barnett and his agent Drew Rosenhaus requested a trade, because of Barnett’s limited role in the Eagles’ defense. So far during the 2023 campaign, Barnett has appeared in just eight games while producing just three total tackles.

However, Barnett could have value to contending teams looking to bolster their pass-rush presence ahead of the stretch run. Through his first 72 career games, Barnett has logged 21.5 sacks with three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 150 total tackles, including 25 tackles for loss.

Here’s a look at Derek Barnett’s five best fits, either as a potential waiver claim or free agent signing, should he clear waivers:

1. Chicago Bears

The Bears, and general manager Ryan Poles, have already acted aggressively to bolster Chicago’s pass-rush by trading a second-round pick to the Washington Commanders for Montez Sweat at the trade deadline. But, Poles’ work is nowhere near complete.

Through the first 11 weeks of the season, Chicago has only logged 15 sacks, the lowest total in the league. One of the key reasons that Barnett and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, previously requested a trade from the Eagles was because the 27-year-old was buried on Philadelphia’s depth chart. With the Bears, Barnett could immediately push for a starting job opposite Sweat, and perhaps play his way into playing a vital role at the position for years to come.

2. Atlanta Falcons

Multiple league sources told Heavy prior to the NFL trade deadline that the Falcons were shopping for pass-rush help, even before acquiring Kentavius Street in a trade with the Eagles.

Some of the Falcons’ top edge rushers have woefully underperformed this season, as the Falcons have managed only 21 sacks. With the NFC South relatively wide open, and largely immobile quarterbacks leading the charges in Tampa Bay and New Orleans, the Falcons have an opportunity to make a playoff push if the defense can start pulling its weight and pulling down quarterbacks. Barnett is the type of player who could give the Falcons a boost at the position.

3. Houston Texans

Head coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud have transformed the Houston Texans from an exciting upstart with potential to a legitimate threat to beat anyone in the AFC, and a likely playoff contender.

While Stroud has led the way, getting key contributions from wide receivers Nico Collins and fellow rookie Tank Dell combining for 10 receiving touchdowns, Houston’s defense is just beginning to jell. Rookie Will Anderson Jr. is beginning to make a tangible impact on games, despite producing only three sacks, and adding a player like Barnett could create an effective duo of edge rushers, especially against the elite quarterbacks Houston will need to survive against in the AFC gauntlet.

4. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are among the hottest teams in the league, but their success in recent weeks has largely been powered by quarterback Josh Dobbs and the offense.

Free agent addition Marcus Davenport hasn’t lived up to expectations, with just a pair of sacks before he suffered an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve. If the Vikings are going to make the postseason, Minnesota is going to need more from its edge rushers than it has gotten in recent weeks.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Not only was Doug Pederson the head coach of of the Eagles, when Philadelphia draft Barnett, but the Jaguars are relatively thin at pass-rusher just as the AFC playoff race barrels towards its conclusion.

Jacksonville bet big that Travon Walker would be a game-changer off the edge, and that he would outproduce Aidan Hutchinson. So far, that looks like a losing proposition. Despite some young talent up front, Jacksonville’s 20 sacks as a team rank 26th in the NFL. At minimum, Barnett would be able to contribute quality snaps as part of a rotation, but has the upside to win a starting job immediately on a defense in desperate need of creating more pressure.