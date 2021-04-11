Eagles Looking Hard at Drafting ‘Insurance Policy’: Report

Forget Deshaun Watson. What if the Philadelphia Eagles made a hard push at selecting a rookie quarterback in the first round of this year’s draft?

The Carolina Panthers’ recent trade for Sam Darnold has altered the landscape a bit, jolting rumors that either Justin Fields or Trey Lance may be available later than previously anticipated. The Eagles could conceivably trade up into the top-10 and grab someone to compete with Jalen Hurts in training camp.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler explored the subject on Sunday morning when he cited sources saying the Eagles might “get insurance for Jalen Hurts or competition for Jalen Hurts.” He thinks they could move up or down in the first round.

You look at the quarterbacks. If Trey Lance slides, if Justin Fields slides and the Eagles have a high grade on them, they could make that move. They’ve already moved back once, maybe they move up if they want to get the right guy. People I’ve talked to think the Eagles could go quarterback somewhere in this draft just to either get insurance for Jalen Hurts or competition for Jalen Hurts.

Great run, and love this from Fields. RT @MattBowen41: Saw this rep when studying RB Trey Sermon. Bends the ball to daylight here. Check the effort from QB Justin Fields…@NFLMatchup #OhioState pic.twitter.com/wyS3YYItGH pic.twitter.com/XtK5zNlIwO — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 11, 2021

It’s an interesting idea — one that has been floated out there numerous times — as reports continue to roll in about the organization being split on Hurts. His four-game tryout last year earned mixed reviews, with plenty of good and bad film to review. The team signed veteran Joe Flacco in the offseason to help solidify the quarterbacks room. Stay tuned.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Expect ‘Discipline and Fearlessness’ on Special Teams

New special teams coordinator Michael Clay recently chatted with the Eagles’ website and previewed how his unit will play this year. The 29-year-old is the youngest assistant coach in the NFL and his useful enthusiasm will guide everything they do on special teams. Clay revealed that his troops will play “fast, with discipline and fearlessness.”

“You can be an absolute game-wrecker on special teams,” Clay told Dave Spadaro, “and if you have that mindset like, ‘No one can stop me on the outside’ or ‘stop me on the interior.’ It’s one of those things where it gets your confidence up and now, you’re playing at an elite level.”

Eagles hire Michael Clay as special teams coordinator. He was ST assistant coach with Eagles in 2015. He is the youngest coordinator in the NFL (29).#Eagles pic.twitter.com/6ctjkTkXpy — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) January 30, 2021

Eagles Land Alabama WR in Mock Draft

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager unveiled his latest NFL Mock Draft and he pegged Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Eagles at pick No. 12. He has other potential Philly targets like linebacker Micah Parsons (New York Giants, No. 11) and cornerback Patrick Surtain II (Dallas Cowboys, No. 10) going to the NFC East.

Waddle has been a popular candidate to slip to the Eagles in the first round, largely due to his relationship with Jalen Hurts. The two were teammates at Alabama in 2018 and enjoyed great chemistry when Waddle caught 45 balls for 848 yards and seven touchdowns. Here is what Schrager wrote:

Could the Eagles really go with a WR in the first round a year after taking a WR in the first round? Yes. Waddle’s medicals will come in and we’ll see where he’s at health-wise, but I won’t be surprised if Howie Roseman and Co. go ahead and grab the talented wideout (and former Jalen Hurts teammate) to pair with Jalen Reagor.

Here was my final Mock Draft last year. Some hits. Some misses. But I don’t run from any of it !https://t.co/cFqxLZPIGu — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 8, 2021

READ ALSO: