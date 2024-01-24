Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni and Eagles Finally Hire Preferred Defensive Coordinator

It might have been a year later than Howie Roseman, and Nick Sirianni would have preferred, but the Philadelphia Eagles have hired their top defensive coordinator target, reports suggest.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles and former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio are finalizing a deal to bring the 65-year-old to Philadelphia.

The Dolphins and Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways, sources tell me and @JFowlerESPN. Fangio now will be the top target for the Philadelphia Eagles to hire as their defensive coordinator, and a deal is expected. Miami is allowing Fangio to leave to be closer to his… pic.twitter.com/HjyMAC2S0p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2024

Fangio spent the 2022 season in a consultant role with the Eagles, and commands significant respect within the organization.

When Jonathan Gannon departed to become the Arizona Cardinals head coach, following the Eagles’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl last February, Fangio had already been named the defensive coordinator of the Dolphins.

Fangio is one of the architects of the two-safety high scheme that has proliferated around the NFL, which allows for defenses to play multiple looks up front.

Sirianni returning as head coach, following a disastrous 1-6 finish to the 2023 season, seems to hinge on a pair of strong coordinator hires. With Fangio in the fold, it would seem Sirianni has already checked off a significant item on his to-do list.

Now, the two sides appear to have the chance to work together, after all.

Fangio Has Work Cut out For Him with Eagles Defense

Fangio inherits a defense that stumbled down the stretch, playing a significant role in the Eagles falling from the No. 1 seed in the NFC to losing a road playoff game on Wild Card weekend.

Over the final six weeks of the regular season, after Sirianni benched former defensive coordinator Sean Desai and handing play-calling duties off to Matt Patricia, Philadelphia surrendered 30 points in four of the final six games.

The Eagles finished 2023 ranked 30th in the NFL in total defense, while allowing 356.1 yards and 25.2 points per game.

Fangio carries tremendous respect among coaches around the NFL, including from Sean Payton, who couldn’t hide his disappointment in not being able to hire Fangio as his defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos last spring.

“Do I think he would have been a great asset for us? Yes,” Payton said at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, via DenverSports.com. “We were planning if the right scenario came up that we’d work together. This one was a little unique because it wasn’t too long ago he was here.”

Payton’s admiration continued when he had to square off against Fangio last season.

“He’s always done a great job of keeping the roof on coverage,” Payton said of Fangio’s scheme, prior to the Dolphins’ game against the Broncos. “You have to sustain drives, and it is hard to find big plays based on the structure of his defense. It’s easy to say they’re very sound. Most defenses are, but it’s the technique they play with, and they’re well-coached.”

Now, Fangio will look to turn around the fortunes of the Eagles’ defense.

Dolphins Defense Improved Under Fangio

The Eagles are hoping that Fangio’s presence and scheme have a similar impact in Philadelphia as he did in Miami this past season.

Under Fangio’s tutelage, the Dolphins allowed the league’s 10th-fewest yards, up from 18th during the 2022 season while holding opponents to 23 points per game.

If Fangio’s track record in Miami is any indication for what to expect from top Eagles pass-rushers Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith and others, expect Philadelphia to bring the heat on opposing quarterbacks. Last season, only the Kansas City Chiefs boasted a higher sack percentage than the Dolphins’ 9 percent of passing-defense snaps.