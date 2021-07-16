Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Shows Off ‘Incredible Hulk’ Strength: WATCH

Another video of Jalen Hurts has gone viral and this time he looks like the Incredible Hulk. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was seen dead-lifting 620 pounds in Lane Johnson’s famed Bro Barn as Hurts continues to make sure no rent payments are overdue.

The 6-foot-1, 223-pounder has long been a tireless worker in the gym. He benched 225 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2020 and squatted 600 pounds as a senior at Oklahoma. That is roughly the same weight as an adult male black bear, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

The dual-threat quarterback also showed off his incredible strength as a lowly freshman at Alabama during an epic workout they still talk about in Tuscaloosa. In fact, he did it multiple times there. Hurts is a strong dude with a muscular lower body, something that helps him shed massive pass-rushers with ease.

Jalen Hurts with the 620 lbs deadlift. QB1 is a strong dude! Love the deco at the gym where Hurts and Lane Johnson work out!#Eagles (via Gabriel_rangel on IG) pic.twitter.com/5Q9pEHX3Ye — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) July 13, 2021

It started in high school for Hurts under the watchful eye of his dad and coach, Averion. He squatted 500 pounds as a sophomore at Channelview High School, per Alabama.com, and placed second out of 85 lifters while qualifying for the Texas state powerlifting meet. Here is a snippet from Matt Zenitz:

Yes, Jalen Hurts, Alabama’s promising freshman quarterback, was squatting 500 pounds as a sophomore in high school. There wasn’t anyone on the Tide roster that squatted more than 555 pounds during the team’s spring testing aside from linemen. Hurts, a quarterback, did 570 at a meet during his junior year of high school. The Channelview, Texas native bench-pressed 275 pounds and dead-lifted 585 pounds at that same event. Competing in the 198-pound weight class, Hurts placed second out of 85 lifters and qualified for the Texas state powerlifting meet.





Play



Alabama QB Jalen Hurts shows off incredible strength He might only be a freshman, but Jalen Hurts is already one of the strongest members on the entire team! Hurts' dad remembers hearing this from at least one rival football coach after one of his son's high school powerlifting meets, "Man, your quarterback is stronger than our whole team." There aren't many college quarterbacks… 2016-07-22T03:01:18Z

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Liberty QB Draws Comparisons to Hurts

Liberty University quarterback Malik Willis is expected to be one of the top college quarterbacks in the country this fall. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder threw for 2,250 yards and 20 touchdowns in 10 games last season while rushing for 944 yards and 14 more scores. Scouts are already salivating about what he’ll do for an encore in 2021.

The #1 overall pick in 2022 could be Malik Willis from Liberty. Dude is THAT good. pic.twitter.com/HvfcFjM8Qu — Brandon Robinson (@BRobNFL) May 10, 2021

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah was searching for a proper comparison for Willis. The former Philadelphia Eagles’ scout came up with three names: Josh Allen, Taysom Hill, Jalen Hurts. The latter was due in large part to his physical build and ability to take over games with his legs.

“However, in terms of build and skill set, I think he is most similar to Jalen Hurts,” Jeremiah wrote. “They both have really powerful lower bodies and can use their running ability to take over games. Both are inconsistent passers, but the ability is there and just needs to be developed. Willis is more dynamic and explosive, but I thought Hurts was a more trustworthy decision-maker on the field.”

Agent: ‘Different Level of Focus’

Hurts’ agent Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports recently chatted with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith about her client. She painted a picture of a laser-focused quarterback who is obsessed with winning. He went 38-4 as a starter in college during stints at Alabama and Oklahoma. While Hurts has his many critics in NFL circles, the 22-year-old doesn’t listen to the outside noise.

“His level of focus is honestly on a different level,” Lynn said. “Jalen is so locked in in a quarterback way. He’s focused on the goal. He doesn’t let any of the outside stuff bother him.”